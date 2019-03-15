Court Round-Up: Latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between March 6 and 9.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Gary Brooks: aged 43, of no fixed address, assault by beating, £10 fine, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Trixie Cartwright: aged 25, of Hounsfield Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £220 compensation, £170 costs.

Craig Paul Hill: aged 39, of Martin Street, Walkley, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £10 fine, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Charlene Hegarty: aged 38, of Grimesthrorpe Road, Burngreave, production of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Tammy Zoe Ramsden: aged 25, of no fixed address, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for six months, £40 costs.

Lee James Rice: aged 34, of Oak Meadows, Eastwood, Rotherham, theft, attempted theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, , £20 fine, £170 costs.

Lee Turton: aged 38, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough Dale, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

James Thresh: aged 27, of Parkstone Grove, Hatfield, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, £180 fine, £115 costs, four points on driving licence.

Ebony Marie Vanstone: aged 18, of Sidney Road, Intake, Doncaster, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention, £75 costs, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.

Paul James Johnson: aged 55, of Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, driving without insurance, driving without licence, £80 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Marie Harvey: aged 40, of Novello Street, Maltby, Rotherham, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £40 fine, £40 costs.

Kiyani Zane Clayton: aged 19, of Herries Road, Burngreave, driving without insurance, £1,320 fine, £217 costs, six points on driving licence, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Khalid Khalil: aged 20, of Wensley Street, Burngreave, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to the police when asked to do so, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Michael Robert Williams: aged 28, of Kenworthy Road, Stockbridge, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Lewis James Wigley: aged 27, of Tomorden Close, Denaby Main, Doncaster, having been recalled to HMP Doncaster under section 254 or 255 of the Criminal Justice Act failed to to take all necessary steps to return to prison as soon as possible, 21 days in prison.

Adam Myles Grant: aged 38, of Raleigh Road, Heeley, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Shane Sturch: aged 39, of Dyke Vale Place, Birley, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, £10 fine.

Nathan Alan Smedley: aged 27, of HMP Doncaster, theft, criminal damage, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Jason Whitehead: aged 27, of Woodstock Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, drug driving, failed to provide a specimen of breath, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, £450 fine, £235 costs.

Richard Anthony Goulding: aged 40, of Leppings Lane, Hilsborough, possession of a class B drug, entered a premise as a trespasser and stole items once inside, discharged conditionally for 24 months, order for the destruction of the drug, £60 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Jade Marie Hoey: aged 27, of Cemetery Road, Hemingfield, Barnsley, criminal damage, failed to surrender to court, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation, £40 costs, restraining order imposed.

Liam Jackson: aged 21, of no fixed address, fraud, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Carly Rowlands: aged 25, of Thoresby Close, Aston, driving without due care and attention, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Daniel Olteanu: aged 28, of Chapel Place, Birdwell, Barnsley, driving while using a mobile phone, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Nicky Haywood: aged 33, of Seymore Road, Aston, Rotherham, drink driving, driving without insurance, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, £750 fine, £695 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Jeffrey Smith: aged 52, of Chapel Road, Burncross, harassment, £785 costs, restraining order imposed.

Lauren Jane Edmond: aged 24, of Fourwells Drive, Hackenthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £26 compensation, £60 costs.

Debra Hickman: aged 40, of Princes Street, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, carried a knife in a public place without lawful authority, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 fine, £125 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Ben Hoyle: aged 20, of James Street, Masborough, Rotherham, entered a premise as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £125 costs.

Phillip Keven Mills: aged 61, of Fircroft Road, Shiregreen, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £20 fine, £125 costs.

David James Walker: aged 32, of Eden Hall Road, Arbourthorne, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £335 costs, order made under Section 34 Animal Welfare Act 2006 to disqualify the defendant in respect of all animals from owning them, keeping them, participating in keeping them for four years.

Adrian Slawosz Falkowki: aged 43, of Manor View, Shafton, Barnsley, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, nine points on driving licence.

Moheez Awais Rasheed: aged 18, of Page Hall Road, Page Hall, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.