Court Round-Up: Latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between February 12 and 18.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Jordan Lewis White: aged 23, of Montgomery Road, Sharrow, criminal damage, breach of restraining order, resisted a person assisting a police constable in the execution of his duty, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £190 compensation, £170 costs.

Jamie Stuart Rodgerson: aged 31, of Bowshaw View, Batemoor, assault by beating, harassment, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

James Ian Dulaney: aged 30, of Wood Lane, Stannington, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Adrian Wisniewski: aged 21, of Busk Meadow, Longley, theft, possession of class B drug, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ashley Nembard: aged 34, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Hal Cave: aged 27, of Hounsfield Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £125.35 compensation.

Cornelia Craciunela Costin: aged 29, of Mutual Street, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, theft, £300 fine, £115 costs.

Daniel Thomas Begley: aged 29, of Seagrave Road, Richmond, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £150 compensation, £300 costs.

Kingsley Lloyd Cardwell: aged 31, of Oak Lea, Greasborough, Rotherham, produced a class B drug, possession of a class A drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drugs.

Daniel Stewart Bradshaw: aged 45, of Foxhill Crescent, Foxhill, theft, £125 compensation, £85 costs.

Ben Siddons: aged 21, of Rockley Lane, Worsbrough, Barnsley, drug driving, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Austin Hickling: aged 43, of Woodland Drive, North Anston, theft, £112 compensation, £85 costs.

Daniel William Halstead: aged 32, of Thornbridge Drive, Birley, driving without due care and attention, £319 fine, £116 costs, seven points on driving licence.

Lee Dean Jones: aged 34, of Burgoyne Road, Hillsborough, carried a knuckle duster in a public place without lawful authority, discharged conditionally for 24 months, £105 costs, order to deprive the defendant of his rights in knuckle dusters imposed.

Sean Patrick Ryan: aged 52, of Wordsworth Road, Derbyshire, Chesterfield, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Charlotte Louise Sheffield: aged 27, of Beechwood Road, High Green, drink driving, £518 fine, £136 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Deborah Baker: aged 42, of Worrall Road, High Green, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Callum Ellis: aged 20, of Goore Avenue, Darnall, carried a butterfly knife in a public place without lawful authority, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, order to deprive the defendant of his rights in butterfly knives imposed.

Stephanie Flanagan: aged 47, of Smelter Wood Road, Richmond, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Tufail Hussian: aged 67, of Bowden Wood Close, Darnall, drink driving, £154 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Antonio Joao: aged 52, of Gibraltar Street, City Centre, theft, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Jeanette Russell: aged 51, of Woodseats Road, Woodseats,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Nicky Craig Green: aged 35, of Firshill Mews, Pitsmoor Road, Burngreave, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle which had no test certificate issued, failed to surrender to custody, failed to attend an initial drug assessment, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, six points on a driving licence.

James Michael Ullyatt: aged 28, of Arundle Street, Treeton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £300 fine, £115 costs.

Mark Maloney: aged 36, of Skelton Way, Woodhouse, criminal damage, assault by beating, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Ross Bellamy: aged 28, of Burncross Road, Chapeltown, harassment, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress,community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £285 costs.

Lloyd Green: aged 58, of Rock Street, Burngreave, assault by beating, committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Paige Amy Huddlestone: aged 21, of Firshill Crescent, Burngreave, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £100 costs.

Mark Curtin: aged 30, of Pemberton Grove, Bawtry, Doncaster, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.