COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between March and 19 and 21.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Gareth Broughton: aged 34, of Vikinglea Drive, Manor Castle, possession of an indecent photograph, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Nabil Din: aged 29, of Barnsley Road, Sheffield, breach of non-molestation order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Caine Holmes: aged 21, of Firshill Rise, Pitsmoor, entered premises as a trespasser with intent to steal, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Stephen Pottle: aged 35, of Piccadilly Road, Swinton, Rotherham, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, mental health treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs.

Nicholas Ronald Edward Baldwin: aged 29, of Cowper Crescent, Southey, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Michael Martin Fauvel: aged 28, of St Anns Hostel, Bevan Court, Burncross, entered premises as a trespasser with intent to steal, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

David Dow Brodie: aged 40, of Laurel Road, Armthorpe, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Jayne Glave: aged 49, of Chestnut Avenue, Stocksbridge, drink driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Alex David Hawksworth: aged 18, of Maple Croft Road, Wincobank, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Philip Richard Rust: aged 34, of Cobnar Road, Woodseats, carried bolt croppers for use in connection with theft, possession of a class B drug, attempted theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £130 costs, £40 fine, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ashley James Gibson: aged 24, of Edgewell Crescent, Birley Edge, produced a class B drug, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £250 compensation, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug,

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Lee Whitehouse: aged 30, of Broughton Avenue, Bentley, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, £200 fine, £75 costs.

Shane Michael Wyman: aged 23, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, failed to surrender to custody, 28 days in prison.

James Edward Blades: aged 48, of Balby Road, Balby, found in premises for an unlawful purpose with intention to commit theft, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £400 compensation.

Paul Jason Skelton: aged 49, of All Saints Square, Denaby Main, assault, carried a hammer in a public place without lawful authority, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Ian David McClean: aged 45, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, failed to comply with notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Aimee Dempsey: aged 20, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Gabrirael Fustos: aged 35, of Salisbury Road, Hexthorpe, drink driving, £175 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Anthony Paul Higgins: aged 33, of St Marys Court, Rutland Street, assault, £80 fine, £100 compensation, £115 costs.

Liam Stewart: aged 20, of Conway Terrace, Mexborough, drug driving, possession of a class B drug, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 23 months, order for the destruction of the drug.

India Thackray: aged 20, of Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe, drunk and disorderly, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation.

Matthew James Dobson: aged 29, of Church Lane, Bessacarr, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £200 costs.

Julie Michelle McCaughran: aged 36, of no fixed address, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Reece Michael Wall: aged 26, of Sylark View, Wath-Upon-Dearne, drink driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Jamie Lee Desmond: aged 27, of Mont Walk, Wombwell, assault, 24 weeks in prison, £50 compensation.

Mark Bisby: aged 53, of Ingsfield Lane, Bolton-on-Dearne, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 costs.

Craig Hall: aged 41, of Cemetery Road, Wombwell, assault, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, alcohol treatment requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 compensation, £200 costs.

John Robert Lyman: aged 22, of Stotfold Drive, Thurnscoe, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison, £50 fine.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Kevin Anthony Fanshaw: aged 36, of Green Farm Close, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £14.70 compensation.