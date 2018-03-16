COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between March 8 and 12.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Mark Pilgrim: aged 45, of Greenwood Crescent, Wickersley, Rotherham, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £165 costs.

Hassan Ashraf: aged 22, of Colleridge Road, East Dene, Rotherham, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, assault, made threatening phone calls to cause a person distress of anxiety, 12 weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Andrew Twynham: aged 50, of Sycamore Flats, Burman Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs, six points on driving licence.

Ammad Yaseen: aged 21, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Richard Ashton: aged 37, of Stradbroke Road, Woodhouse, assault, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £320 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Kevin David Colley: aged 56, of Rockingham, of Shortbrook Drive, Mosborough, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months.

Michael James Gooing: aged 27, of Gaunt Drive, Bramley, Rotherham, drink driving, possession of a class A drug, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months, order for the destruction of the drug.

Louis Joseph Williams: aged 45, of Lupton Road, Lowedges, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £170 costs.

Jack Bryan Bush: aged 27, of Southey Green Road, Southey Green, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Marin Cojocari: aged 26, of Newmarch Street, Tinsley, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Darren Smith: aged 37, of Wheata Road, Ecclesfield, driving without insurance, drink driving, driving while disqualified, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Matthew James Ashmore: aged 35, of Fox Lane, Birley, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Layton Munroe: aged 22, of Sevenairs Road, Beighton, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, £400 fine, £170 costs, community order, unpaid work requirement, order for the destruction of the drugs.

Clair O’Malley: aged 38, of Park Mount, Clifton, Rotherham, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Karen Louise Rodgers: aged 45, of Sevenairs Road, Beighton, production of a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Christopher James Cooper: aged 36, of Prince of Wales Hotel, Princes Street, Masbrough, Rotherham, theft, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £385 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

David George Coultard: aged 44, of Coronation Road, Balby, theft, failed to surrender to court, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Darrell Joseph Coleman: aged 19, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, town centre, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison, £75 costs.

Norbert Czyzewicz: aged 37, of Sheppard Road, Balby, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £10 fine.

Sam Holmes: aged 29, of Copley Road, town centre, failed to attend a supervision appointment following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Alan Jones: aged 39, of no fixed address, breach of public spaces protection order, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Rodzers Circenis: aged 29, of no fixed address, assault, 13 weeks in prison, failed to surrender to custody, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Christopher Nathan Long: aged 26, of Staveley Street, Edlington, carried a lock knife in public without lawful authority, community order, unpaid work requirement, £435 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Tony Potts: aged 35, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 costs.

Ben Vincent Wayman: aged 22, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands and Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, assault, failed to surrender to custody, possession of a class A drug, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 16 weeks in prison, £600 compensation, £160 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Hayley Lee Magee: aged 29, of Janets Walk, Wombwell, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £250 compensation, £200 costs.

Karl Exley: aged 43, of Overdale Avenue, Worsbrough Dale, theft, possession of a class C drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Jordan McMillan: aged 30, of no fixed address, begging, obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty, two weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Kelly Louise Davis: aged 41, of Ashton Close, Swanwick, Alfreton, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £50 compensation, £170 costs.