COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between February 27 and March 5.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Lee South: aged 18, of Cherry Tree Hostel, Granville Road, Manor Castle, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

James Sean Hanstock: aged 50, of Verdon Street, Bungreave, carried a knife without lawful authority in a public place, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for destruction of the knife.

Richard Betts: aged 37, of Picadilly Road, Swinton, Mexborough, Doncaster, harassment, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £200 compensation, restraining order imposed.

Joseph Sidney Denton: aged 35, of Jaunty Avenue, Gleadless, drink driving, £180 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Tyler Larman: aged 22, of Southey Green Road, Southey Green, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Tobias Thomas Swindells: aged 24, of The Plantin, Halfway, took a vehicle without consent and caused damage to it and street furniture, eight weeks in prison, £2529.96 compensation, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 28 days.

James Edward Bowskill: aged 21, of Aldred Street, Boston Castle, Rotherham, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £255 compensation.

Geoffrey Fletcher: aged 45, of Abbeydale Road, Abbeydale and Liberty Hill, Roscoe Bank, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £170 costs.

John Sallis: aged 31, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual offences Act 2003, four weeks in prison suspended for nine months, £115 costs.

Wendy Dixon: aged 33, of St Aidans Avenue, Norfolk Park, assault, £60 fine, £50 compensation, £150 costs.

Darrem James Eastwood: aged 53, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, criminal damage, £80 fine, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Stuart Anthony Payne: aged 28, of King Georges Road, Rossington, harassment, £200 fine, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Paul Anthony Restall: aged 41, of no fixed address, begging for money, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Naji Candir: aged 28, of Earlesmere Avenue, Hexthorpe, failed to surrender to custody, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Milly Jade Alice Moxon: aged 19, of St Peters Road, Balby, criminal damage, £350 compensation,

Charles Hirst: aged 58, of Laburnham Road, Mexborough, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Vladimirs Jegorovs: aged 27, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, drink driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 16 weeks in prison, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Patrick Jordan Ronan: aged 25, of no fixed address, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 14 days in prison, £200 costs.

Steven Richard Oulton: aged 34, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough, assault, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £260 compensation.

Emma Rayner: aged 37, of Crompton Avenue, Sprotbrough, drink driving, six weeks in prison suspended for two years, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Brad Curry: aged 24, of Deacon Crescent, Rossington, possession of a class A drug, £200 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Liam Moore: aged 30, of Haigh Crescent, Stainforth, criminal damage, four weeks in prison, £872.47 compensation,

Billy Jean Cottingham: aged 29, of The Crescent, Woodlands, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Stephen Doherty: aged 28, of Hawthorn Avenue, Auckley, drink driving, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months,

Brett David Emberton: aged 34, of Meadow View, Askern, drunk and disorderly, £150 fine, £115 costs.

Marian Ferraro: aged 44, of Morley Avenue, Wheatley, committed an act of indecency, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Summa Laura Fretwell: aged 24, of Parkland Crescent, Bentley, drink driving, £100 fine, 3115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months,

Peter Carl Misko: aged 31, of Rosslyn Crescent, Bentley, drink driving, £660 fine, £145 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Stephen Ravenhill: aged 26, of Atholl Crescent, Wheatley Hills, criminal damage, £1,000 compensation, £85 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Craig Elrington: aged 37, of Commercial Street, Town Centre, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £250 compensation, £85 costs.

Scott Anthony Rickson: aged 37, of Cawthorne Road, Barugh Green, possession of a class B drug, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Stacey Western: aged 31, of Highstone Avenue, Worsbrough Common, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £5 compensation, £85 costs.

Dean Antony Watson: aged 36, of High Street, Monk Bretton, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, 16 weeks in prison, £75 compensation.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Ian Kerr: aged 44, of Baker Street, Creswell, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £200 costs.

Jack Aaron Wood: aged 21, of Melling Close, Birdholme, assault, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £200 costs.