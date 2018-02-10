COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between January 30 and February 1.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Luke Richard Butcher: aged 29, of no fixed address, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement.

Dominik Horvarth: aged 19, of Ferhan Road, Rotherham, theft, failed to attend a drugs assessment, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

James Moran-Healey: aged 28, of Derby Street, Heeley, breach of a domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Margaret Louise Ridgeway: aged 39, of Strathmore Avenue, Wath, Barnsley, possession of a class B drug, assault, committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 compensation, order for the destruction of the drugs.

Benjamin Adam Gibson: aged 26, of Hayhouse Drive, Chapeltown, attempted possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £40 fine, £20 costs.

Daniel Ford: aged 28, of Zamor Cresent, of Thurcroft, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for nine months, £20 costs.

Chantelle Sykes: aged 24, of Pollard Crescent, Southey Green, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Cameron Raymond Evans: aged 22, of Gleadless Road, Gleadless, fraud, drove a vehicle using a warning beacon in a prohibited manner, possession of a police officer’s high visibility jacket, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £435 costs, £200 fine.

Liam Wade Flint: aged 35, of Normancorft, Castlebeck, taking a vehicle without consent, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five months.

Anthony William Garner: aged 59, of Carver Close, Harthill, harassment, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £250 compensation, £85 costs.

Matthew Baxter: aged 25, of Richmond Hall Road, Heeley, failed to give the police information about the identity of a driver, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

James Andrew Maughan: aged 25, of Daresbury Road, Heeley, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Anthony Sierny: aged 36, of Shirehall Crescent, Shiregreen, refused to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a police officer, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £550 fine, £140 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Ross Lee Trueman: aged 29, of Brunswick Street, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Brett Fitzgibbons: aged 37, of Raisen Hall Road, Firth Park, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £180 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Tomasz Janczura: aged 23, of Main Road, Darnall, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £280 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Daniel Vicarage: aged 24, of Ingram Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Sarah Jones: aged 44, of Beech Close, Maltby, fraud, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, £115 costs.

Daniel Hook: aged 36, of Low Grange Road, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Scott: aged 35, of Woodhouse Gardens, Thurcroft, Rotherham, left a voicemail for the purpose of causing anxiety or distress, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Andrew Raybould: aged 40, of Owston Road, Carcroft, harassment, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Darren Webster: aged 49, of Park Drive, Campsell, assault, discharged conditionally for two years, £105 costs.

Ryan Wilkinson: aged 18, of St Edwins Drive, Dunscroft, attempted theft, discharged conditionally for two years, £105 costs.

Darren Davies: aged 32, of Bentley Road, Bentley, drink driving, £600 fine, £145 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Mark Davis: aged 35, of Smith Street, Balby, fraud, £300 fine, £780 compensation, £30 costs.

David Morris: aged 43, of Rockcliffe Avenue, Balby, assault, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Mihall Necula: aged 40, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley, drunk and disorderly, £220 fine, £115 costs.

Hayley Jane Sanderson: aged 34, of Queens Road, Town Centre, theft, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 costs.

Luke Robert Coultard: aged 36, of Whitburn Road, Hyde Park, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement, £590.79 compensation.

Barnsley

Addresses Barnsley unless stated.

Josh Terrance Edmans: taking a vehicle without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 45 days.

Chesterfield

Addresses Chesterfield unless stated.

Ryan William Rodgers: aged 24, of Hennymoor Close, Whitwell, drink driving, £384 fine, £123 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Leon Simon Morris: aged 25, of St Augustine’s Road, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a period in prison, sent to prison for 14 days.