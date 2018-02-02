COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between January 24 and 29.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Modestas Remeika: aged 19, of no fixed address, taking a vehicle without consent and driving it dangerously, driving without insurance, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, drink driving, driving without a licence, failed to surrender to custody, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 compensation, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Adalla Hussein: aged 33, of West Street, Beighton, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £40 costs.

Lewis Mather-Rhodes: aged 24, of Bramley Park Road, Handsworth, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £500 compensation, £170 costs.

Sean Haycock: aged 29, of Manor Park Way, Manor Park, fraud, community order, curfew reuirement with electronic monitoring, unpaid work requirement, £125 costs.

Robert Morris: aged 53, of Ashberry Road, Upperthorpe, carried a folding lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, theft, committed ana further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Davan Hepplestone: aged 18, of Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, criminal behaviour order imposed, £185 costs.

Scott Adam Dearing: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, 12 months in prison, driving while disqualified, driving a care without a test certificate, leaving a petrol station without paying for diesel, possession of a class B drug, three months in prison, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Brian Andrew Neylon: aged 47, of Fitzhubert Road, Manor, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation.

Suzie Cooper: aged 49, of Reney Road, Greenhill, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £250 compensation.

Thomas Steven Hancock: aged 27, of Emerson Crescent, Lane Top, interfered with a vehicle with the intention of carrying out a theft, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, discharged conditionally for two years, £105 costs.

Richard Rollett: aged 46, of no fixed address, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Martin Bertram Johnson: aged 49, of Southey Drive, Southey, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £255 costs.

Danielle Lawton-Foy: aged 28, of Bray Road, Kimberworth Park, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £485 costs, restraining order varied.

Karl Fitzpatrick: aged 20, of Victoria Street, Broomhall, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 fine, £170 costs.

Mark Walker: aged 22, of Elm Lane, Lane Top, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Hayley Plant: aged 32, of no fixed address, theft, failed to attend a drug assessment, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, four months in prison, £115 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Gareth Anthony Gardner: aged 32, of no fixed address, attempted theft, carrying a knife in a public place without lawful authority, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Joshua Roberts: aged 22, of Salisbury Road, Hexthorpe, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Bohuslav Kratky: aged 42, of Windsor Road, racially aggravated assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £400 compensation, £705 costs.

Thomas James Wilson: aged 20, of York House, Cleveland Street, Town Centre, displayed a sign which was abusive or threatening to cause harassment, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, alarm or distress, £185 fine, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Leo Callery: aged 22, of Ashburton Close, Adwick-le-Street, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £75 costs.

James Smyth: aged 46, of no fixed address, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation.

Ryan William Wilkinson: aged 18, of St Edwins Drive, Dunscroft, possession of a weapon designed for the discharge of a high voltage electric charge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £55 costs.

Hayley Jayne Sanderson: aged 34, of Queens Road, Town Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £50 fine, £90 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Nathan Lang: aged 23, of no fixed address, theft, eight weeks in prison, £168.99 compensation.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Ricky John Whitehead: aged 28, of Carrwood Road, Renishaw, assault, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Ben Troth: aged 34, of Walgrove Road, Walton, possession of a class A drug, £270 fine, £115 costs.

George Bones, 18, of Church Lane, Rowsley, possession of a class C drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.