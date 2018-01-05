COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between December 22 and December 28.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Anthony George Armstrong: aged 44, of Oliver Road, Balby, Doncaster, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 costs.

William Akers: aged 57, of Burns Drive, Burncross, drink driving, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do by a police officer, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Kyle Allen: aged 26, of Elmham Road, Darnall, assault, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Tom Dixon: aged 25, of Fair Road, Dronfield, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Dillion Renshaw: aged 20, of Outram Road, Manor Castle, carried a bladed instrument in a public place without lawful authority, possession of a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Robert Warner: aged 49, of Shirehall Crescent, Shiregreen, drink driving, £175 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Gemma Louise Smith: aged 33, of Eldon Court, City Centre, assault, failed to surrender to custody, ten weeks in prison, £120 compensation.

Craig Andrew Barrett: aged 47, of Standon Road, Shiregreen, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £115 costs, six point on driving licence.

Imran Mohammed: aged 40, of Crabtree Crescent, Fir Vale, failed to give the police information about the identity of a driver, £660 fine, £151 costs, £115 costs, six point on driving licence.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Tony Mark Cottingham: aged 31, of The Ridge, Woodlands, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £70 costs.

Lee McManus: aged 40, of Junction Road, Stainforth, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Daniel Porter: aged 39, of Austerfield Avenue, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Curtis Wray: aged 29, of no fixed address, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £250 compensation, £45 costs.

Daniel Shaun Atkinson: aged 27, of The Crescent, Woodlands, theft, failed to attend a follow-up assessment at a police station, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, community order, drug rehabiliation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £668.33 compensation.

Steven Gillon: aged 26, of New Hill, Conisbrough, ailed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, order to continue, £35 fine, £75 costs.

Lefa Joe Bull: aged 25, of Coppice Road, Adwick-le-Street, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Mateusz Wiktor Jezierski: aged 26, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, breach of restraining order. 12 weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Paul Alan Wright: aged 44, of no fixed address, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison, £500 compensation,

Thomas Nesta Fallon: aged 34, of Amersal Cresent, Scawthorpe, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Sarah Louise Maddocks: aged 30, of Sherwood Avenue, Scawsby, criminal damage, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £450 compensation.

Tyrone Harris: aged 32, of Moss Road, Askern, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, threatened to commit criminal damage, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, ten weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £265 costs.

Marcel Daniel Smith: aged 31, of Stoops Lane, Bessacarr, assault, 25 weeks in prison, carried out a course of conduct that caused another person serious harm and distress, stalking, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Sophie Louise Blackham: aged 26, of Sargeson Road, Armthorpe, assault, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Natalie Jayne Alsop: aged 37, of no fixed address, failed to attend a follow up assessment, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £180 fine, £115 costs.

John Marston: aged 32, of Rufford Road, Belle Vue, assaulted a person causing actual bodily harm, 16 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Ryan Lickorish: aged 29, of Riviera Parade, Bentley, theft, fraud, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 20 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Barnsley

Addresses Barnsley unless stated.

Kevin Dawson: aged 59, of Yews Lane, Worsbrough Dale, assault, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £400 costs, restraining order imposed.

Jonathan Michael Shaw: aged 32, of Oxford Street, Pindar Oaks, criminal damage, assaulted a police officer in the execution of their duty, assault, 16 weeks in prison, £600 compensation.

Joshua Stephen Anderson: aged 22, of Thorne Close, New Lodge, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £160 fine, £330 costs, £120 fine.

Connor Anthony Smith: aged 21, of Crown Avenue, Cudworth, assault, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £415 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Terry Carl Goodwin: aged 34, of Stand Road, driving without due care and attention, £277 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Vicky Ann McCreadie: aged 30, of St Augustine’s Avenue, Birdholme, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from a period in prison, £30 fine.