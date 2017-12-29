COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between December 18 and December 19.

Sheffield

Dominic Colin Gabbitas: aged 34, of no fixed address, theft, 12 weeks in prison, £250 compensation.

Jake Elliot Fieldhouse: aged 23, of Ridal Avenue, Stocksbridge, assaulted a police officer in the execution of their duty, £200 costs, £330 costs.

Philip Alan McCauliffe: aged 61, of Woodhouse Gardens, Woodhouse, breach of restraining order, sent a message which was grossly offensive, indecent with the intention of causing a person distress or anxiety, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, criminal behaviour order imposed, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Glyn Williams: aged 48, of Charter Row, City Centre, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £100 fine.

Gareth Malcolm Witham: aged 29, of Crookesmoor Drive, Crookesmoor, drug driving, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle which did not have an easily accessible number plate, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

David Brittle: aged 27, of Far Lane, East Dene, Rotherham, driving while using a mobile phone, discharged conditionally for six months, £70 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for seven days.

Keith Leadbeater: aged 38, of Lupton Walk. Lowedges, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order imposed, £817 compensation.

Thomas James Whaley: aged 35, of Farquhar Road, Maltby, Rotherham, drug driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of a class A drug, five months in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Graham Austin: aged 40, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following a period in prison, £30 fine,

Michael David Dargue: aged 36, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following a period in prison, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, eight weeks in prison, £300 compensation.

Jacob Joseph Harvey: aged 21, of Ash Hill Crescent, Hatfield, behaved in an offensive, indecent or disorderly manner while on the railway, £220 fine, £115 costs.

Kevin Michael Hunter: aged 37, of Martindale Walk, Carcroft, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £80 fine, £115 costs.

David Anthony Kerry: aged 38, of Castle Well, Conisbrough, failed to comply with community protection notice, discharged conditionally for six months, restraining order imposed.

Christopher Stephen Boughey: aged 29, of Moorland Close, Bawtry Road, assault, four weeks in prison, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Vince Liion Ellis: aged 25, of Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, criminal damage, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation.

Wayne Anthony Soloman: aged 48, of Pearwood Crescent, Balby, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Gavin Coxhead: aged 25, of Sandbeck House, Town Centre, driving while disqualified, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Peter William Doney: aged 30, of Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, drink driving, £250 fine, £1,000 compensation, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Steven Tideswell: aged 44, of Jarrett Street, Hyde Park, drug driving, failed to surrender to custody, £120 fine, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Allyson Underwood: aged 54, of Halifax Crescent, York Road, Scawsby, assaulted a police officer in the execution of their duty, drunk and disorderly, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £170 costs.

David Robert Wilkieson: aged 32, of Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe, possession of a class B drug, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

James Alexander King: aged 26, of Scrooby Road, Bircotes, drunk and disorderly, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £150 compensation, £50 fine.

Louise Burrow: aged 51, of Sutton Road, Askern, assault, discharged conditionally for three months, £20 costs.

Dylan Roberts: aged 21, of Alexander Road, Hexthorpe, attempted theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £179 costs.

Denise Shelley England: aged 27, of Alexandra Road, Bentley, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, failed to meet the needs for an animal’s diet, failed to meet an animal’s need for a suitable living environment, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £290 costs, disqualified from keeping animals.

Gareth England: aged 28, of Alexandra Road, Bentley, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, failed to meet the needs for an animal’s diet, failed to meet an animal’s need for a suitable living environment, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £290 costs, disqualified from keeping animals.

Greg Thornhill: aged 35, of no fixed address, assault, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless stated.

David Cockram: aged 39, of no fixed address, arson, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless stated.

Adam Matthew Devine: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the supervision requirements after a period in prison, £50 fine.