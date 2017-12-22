COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between December 13 and December 18.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Omar Mohammed Abdela: aged 24, of no fixed address, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 compensation.

Lisa Marie Mullen: aged 32, of Old School Lane, Catcliffe, Rotherham, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Thulani Ndlovu: aged 35, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, possession of a class B drug, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ali Adnan Hathal: aged 20, of Abney Drive, Gleadless Valley, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop when asked to do so by police, £660 fine, £151 costs, eight points on driving licence.

Nicola Worsfold: aged 41, of Dukes Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster, theft, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Sean Martin Sykes: aged 45, of St Margarets Avenue, Barnburgh, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, £660 fine, £151 costs, five points on driving licence.

Andrew Lee Hopkinson: aged 33, of Monsal Street, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, possession of a class A drug, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Lee John Paul Buckley: aged 33, of Bahram Grove, New Rossington, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Graeme Forst: aged 64, of Durham Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster, failed to give the police information about the driver of a vehicle, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Craig Deakin: aged 41, of no fixed address, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £105 costs.

Kevin Thompson: aged 37, of Silverwood House, Elsworth Close, Balby Bridge, theft, £80 fine, £100 compensation, £75 costs.

Lee Robert Griffiths: aged 38, of Pickering Road, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Stephen Palmer: aged 42, of Alexandra Road, Hexthorpe, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £285 costs.

Jeffrey Yates: aged 54, of Eden Croft Drive, Edenthorpe, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £385 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for ten months.

Ashley John Fox: aged 38, of no fixed address, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £265 costs.

Dean Lovell: aged 33, of no fixed address, theft, attempted theft, six weeks in prison, £46 compensation.

Thomas Brentnall: aged 30, of Hickleton Road, Barnburgh, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £100 fine, £75 costs.

Darcy Delmar: aged 19, of Exeter Road, Wheatley Park, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £25 fine, £25 costs.

James Hirst: aged 40, of Milton Street, Mexborough, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £23.50 compensation, £85 costs.

Jake Lee Scott: aged 23, of Cross Bank, Balby, possession of a class B drug, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, order to continue, £150 fine, £190 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Jason Wright: aged 28, of Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park, assault, failed to surrender to custody, eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, alcohol treatment requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, restraining order, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Kalvin Allan Hollingsworth: aged 46, of Doncaster Lane, Woodlands, assault, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Robert William Stembridge: aged 43, of Whitburn Road, Hyde Park, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 fine, £115 costs.

Roland Collins: aged 48, of Shirley Road, Hexthorpe, breach of Public Spaces Protection Order, £60 fine, £110.05 costs.

Ladislav Hanko: aged 45, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, breach of Public Spaces Protection Order, £220 fine, £110.05 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless stated.

Thomas David Drury: aged 31, of Gorehill Close, Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, drug driving, drink driving, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. £120 fine, £115 costs.

Andrew Paul Burnett: aged 37, of Clover Walk, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, 14 days in prison, £60 costs.

Macauley Dale: aged 21, of Jackso Street, Goldthorope, Rotherham, carried a meat cleaver and a serrated knife in a public place without lawful authority, had a meat cleaver, serrated knife, red handled claw hammer and a wooded handled hammer for use in connection with a burglary, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, four months and two weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless stated.

Lucy Nicola Dodson: aged 30, of Bevan Drive, Inkersall, failed to provide a specimen, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 fine, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Wayne David Larkin: aged 34, of St Margaret’s Drive, begging in a public place, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.