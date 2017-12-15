COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between December 6 and December 11.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Stephen Phillip Keeley: aged 30, of Doncaster Lane, Woodlands, Doncaster, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £150 compensation, £105 costs.

Jay Henderson: aged 31, of Ferry Boat Farm, Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby, Doncaster, failed to report an accident, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, taking a vehicle without due care and attention, driving without due care and attention, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months, £250 compensation.

Claire Beaney: aged 32, of Church Lane, Barnburgh, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Glynn Kozlowski: aged 23, of Hall Gate, Mexborough, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £440 fine, £129 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Lee Keith Richards: aged 37, of Burton Avenue, Balby, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to the police, £250 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Aaron Tissington: aged 20, of no fixed address, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £25 fine, £170 costs.

Craig Douglas Duddy: aged 49, of Grange Road, Sharrow, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Lee Paul Bennett: aged 30, of Greghouse Lane, Southey, assault, community order, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £125 compensation, £85 costs.

Ryan Ashley Penn: aged 25, of Prince of Wales Hotel, Potter Hill, Rotherham, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Paul Williamson: aged 43, of Guest Street, Platts Common, Barnsley, fraud, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Hakim Najib: aged 19, of Stephens Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a car with severe damage that could cause injury to a person, four weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, £115 costs.

Nathaniel Ezekiel Brown: aged 19, 29, of Acres Hill Road, Darnall, obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, six months in prison, £115 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Steven Richard Oulton: aged 34, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough, criminal damage, failed to attend a drugs assessment, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, curfew requirement with electronic requirement, £110 compensation, £50 costs.

Carl Richardson: aged 23, of no fixed address, theft, six weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Srya Azeaz: aged 36, of Littlemore Lane, Balby, assaulted a police constable, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Liam Askin: aged 19, of East Lane, Stainforth, criminal damage, possession of a class B drug, fraud, four weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Simon David Handrick: aged 27, of Bankwood Crescent, New Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £105 costs.

Neil Pownall: aged 51, of Barnstone Street, Hexthorpe, drink driving, £300 fine, £430 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Graham Lee Jones: aged 34, of Lowlands Walk, Askern, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, 12 months in prison suspended for 12 weeks, drug rehabilitation activity, rehabilitation activity requirement, £425 costs.

Shane Patrick Murphy: aged 25, of Welfare Avenue, Conisbrough, criminal damage, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, £400 compensation.

Matthew Neil Holt: aged 28, of Roberts Road, Balby, theft, attempted theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £199.86 compensation.

Terry Smith: aged 25, of High Hazel Road, Moorends, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £38.99 compensation, £20 costs.

Dale John Robert Rourke: aged 26, of Church Street, Stainforth, went on to a football pitch without lawful authority, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Debra Embley: aged 39, of Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, supervision order made, curfew requirement with electronic requirement, £75 costs.

Andrew Hodgson: aged 44, of The Homestead, Bentley, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Kane Pul Anthony Needham: aged 19, of Straight Lane, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, carried a meat cleaver in a public place without lawful authority, carried a serrated knife in a public place without lawful authority, carried items for use in a theft, committed to a young offender institution for 16 weeks, £115 costs.

Amanda Jane Owen: aged 47, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless stated.

Adrian Joe Sylvester: aged 24, of Blythe Street, Wombwell, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine, £115 compensation.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless stated.

Glen Foster: aged 23, of Stanhope Street, Bramley Vale, assault, community order, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine, £170 costs.