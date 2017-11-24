COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between November 15 and November 17.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Damien Gareth Lee Crookes: aged 33, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, £115 costs.
Daniel Paul Atkins: aged 20, of Berwick Way, Intake, Doncaster, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Bradley John Noble: aged 21, of Ambrose Avenue, Hatfield, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
David Allen: aged 39, of Lindholme Drive, Rossington, Donaster, failed to give the police information about the identity of a driver, £150 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Michael Edward James Adams: aged 29, of Town Moor Hostel, Christ Church Road, Town Centre, Doncaster, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, two weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Shane OMalley: aged 39, of no fixed address, carrying a kitchen knife in a public place without lawful authority, carrying a bread knife in a public place without lawful authority, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Mark Aaron Bligh: aged 31, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, theft, assault, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, 26 weeks in prison, 115 compensation.
Claire Anne Louise Dearing: aged 34, of Chapel Street, Bolton on Dearne, Rotherham, assaulted a person in a racially aggravated incident, carrying a knife in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, £115 compensation.
Stevie Dennis Glen Teeling: aged 46, of Stanley Road, Stocksbridge, made a phone call which conveyed a threat to cause anxiety or distress, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £125 compensation, £125 costs.
Scott Anderson: aged 34, of Victoria Street, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, fraud, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years, criminal behaviour order made for two years.
Theresa Jane Cressey: aged 39, of Southworth Place, Darnall, theft, discharged conditionally for six months.
Simon Shepherd: aged 34, of Raeburn Way, Gleadless Valley, assault, breach of restraining order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs.
Sophie Usher: aged 31, of Ellis Street, Brinsworth, Rotherham, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £150 compensation, £215 costs.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
Anthony Bermingham: aged 39, of York Buildings, Edlington, theft, £100 fine, £83 compensation, £85 costs.
Reece Burbage: agd 21, of Manor Farm Court, Finngley, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £500 compensation, £85 costs.
Carl Steven Robinson: aged 46, of Rhodesia Court, Bessacarr, carrying a homemade knife in a public place without lawful authority, six months in prison suspended for 12 months, mental health treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.
Nicola Jade Finnegan: aged 36, of Bellwood Cresent, Thorne, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £320 costs.
Mark Hayes: aged 27, of no fixed address, failed to produce a test certificate for a vehicle when asked to do so by a police officer, discharged conditionally for four months, £20 costs.
Nathan Atkin: aged 35, of Burton Avenue, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £35 fine, £30 costs.
Steven Andrew Gerry Clark: aged 30, of no fixed address, theft, six weeks in prison.
Louis Robson: aged 25, of Mansfield Crescent, Skellow, possession of a glass hammer which could be used in a theft, failed to surrender to custody, ten weeks in prison, £615 costs, order for the hammer to be destroyed.
Lee Dunn: aged 36, of Alexandra Road, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, 14 days in prison.
Robert George Blake; aged 54, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley Park, assault, £120 fine, £50 compensation, £100 costs.
Barnsley
All addresses Barnsley unless stated.
Dean Lee Day: aged 29, of no fixed address, theft, 20 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Claire Louise Smith: aged 41, of no fixed address, possession of a class C drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, 40 costs, order for destruction of the drug.
Nicola Lisa Jackson: aged 42, of Pearsons Field, Wombwell, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £76 compensation.
Evan James: aged 27, of Lindhurst Road, Athersley North, driving without insurance, taking a vehicle without consent and causing an accident, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabiliation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £1,350 compensation, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.
Chesterfield
All addresses Chesterfield unless stated.
Royce Melvyn Barnes: aged 76, of Elm Road, Eckington, driving without due care and attention, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Simon Alexander Condy: aged 35, of Sutton Hall Road, Bolsover, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 compensation.
John Leslie Bilton: aged 55, of Albert Street North, breach of non-molestation order, £170 costs, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.
Heather Toft: aged 36, of Netherfield Close, Matlock, possession of a class A drug, £120 fine, £73 costs.