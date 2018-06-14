COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Gavin John Coltart: aged 37, of Willow Grove, Thorne, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £125 fine, £115 costs.

Ricky Bell: aged 29, of Stanley Square, Kirk Sandall, theft, failed to surrender to court, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Martin James Currie: aged 34, of Marlborough Crescent, Askern, assault which was racially aggravated, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress in a racially aggravated incident, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Lisa Jayne Schofield: aged 21, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, Town Centre, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £50 compensation, £200 costs.

Jordan Dylan Harrison: aged 20, of Woodfield Road, Balby, criminal damage, £200 compensation, £620 costs, restraining order imposed.

Ryan Winter: aged 24, of Sarrius Court, Cantley, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Christopher Turner: aged 43, of no fixed address, theft, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Joseph Sessford: aged 33, of Maple Road, Mexborough, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, 14 days in prison.

Kevin Ward: aged d49, of Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe, breach of restraining order, assault, restraining order varied, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £500 compensation.

Sara Howarth: aged 26, of Montrose Avenue, Intake, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £30 compensation.

Craig Mervin Hughes: aged 38, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main, assault causing actual bodily harm, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Robert Nicklin: aged 33, of Stanhope Road, Wheatley, failed to provide a specimen of breath, took a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five years, £1,500 compensation, £170 costs.

Lauren Whitelaw: aged 24, of Chelmsford Drive, Wheatley, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £185 costs.

Tony Temperton: aged 43, of Emerson Avenue, Stainforth, possession of a class B drug, carried a lock knife in public without lawful authority, community order, unpaid work requirement, order for the destruction of the drug, order for the destruction of the knife, £170 costs.

Joshua David Tate: aged 27, of Firbeck House, St James Street, Town Centre, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, order to continue, £75 fine, £75 costs.

David Bilby: aged 55, of School House Mews, Town Centre, drink driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Frank Jackson: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Michelle Sheila Oseman: aged 51, of Sandbeck House, Grove Place, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, seven days in prison, £115 costs.

Robert Gajewski: aged 49, of Elmfield Road, Hyde Park, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Jason Wright: aged 28, of no fixed address, theft, assault, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Jean Anne McKenna: aged 67, of The Old Rectory Nursing Home, Church Street, Armthorpe, behaved in a disorderly, indecent or offensive manner on a train, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Ricky Cotton: aged 26, of Furlong Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Barnsley, dangerous driving, failed to stop when asked to do so by a police officer, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two year(s).

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Lorna Learlin McDonald: aged 55, of no fixed address, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, £86 compensation.

Liam Matthew McNicholas: aged 29, of no fixed address, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, 14 days in prison, £115 costs.

Malcolm Bennett: aged 34, of Victoria Road, Askern, Doncaster, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Sarah Victoria Conner: aged 33, of Sandford Road, Balby South, Doncaster, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

James Anthony Larner: aged 31, of Back Row, Cantley, Doncaster, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Sally Anne Bury: aged 51, of Calcot Park Avenue, Swinton, Rotherham, driving without sue care and attention, £130 fine, £115 costs, four points on driving licence.

Vimbai Ziyambe: aged 33, of Calladine Way, Swinton, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £70 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Lee David Smith: aged 22, of Chapel Flats, Chapel Street, Thurnscoe, criminal damage, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £50 compensation, £150 costs, restraining order imposed.

Jayne Kaye: aged 39, of Acre Road, Cudworth, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £25 fine.