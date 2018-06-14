COURT ROUND-UP: Convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between June 4 and 9.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Kyle Allport: aged 22, of New Street, Rotherham, criminal damage, 100 hours community order, restraining order until June 2019, £25 compensation, £85 costs.

Nicholas Hirst: aged 21, of Sevenairs Road, criminal damage, nine months conditional discharge, £40 costs.

Vanilla Cool Ice: aged 54, of Barnsley Road, theft, £118.37 compensation.

Kirk Russell Bryan: aged 34, of Rainbow Crescent, Hackenthorpe, carrying an offensive weapon, 40 hours community order, £85 costs.

David Lee Jeffcock: aged 50, of Whinacre Place, animal cruelty, nine months drug rehabilitation order, disqualified from owning any animal, £300 costs.

Timothy Chivers: aged 25, of Central Close, Gleadless, driving under the influence of drugs, fined £300, costs £85, disqualifed from driving for 12 months.

Danny Alan Clark: aged 27, of Gaunt Drive, Gleadless Valley, criminal damage, two weeks in prison, £50 compensation.

Lorna Learlin McDonald: aged 55, of no fixed abode, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison.

Barrington Broomfield: aged 29, of Netherthorpe Street, driving using a mobile telephone, fined £200.

Georgia Page Hitchcock: aged 21, of Cotleigh Avenue, harrassment, restraining order until June 2020, £90 fine, £40 costs.

Nathan Ahmed Birch: aged 36, of Castle Walk, St John’s Road, Park Hill, criminal damage and threatening behaviour, 12 months conditional discharge, £50 compensation, £45 costs.

Ashley Wayne Chamberlain: aged 28, of Stanwell Walk, assaulting a police officer, six months alcohol treatment, four months curfew between 7pm and 7am with electronic tag, 50 day rehabiltation activity requirement, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Simon Richardson: aged 37, of Haugh Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, theft, £100 fine, £99 compensation.

Joshua Bates: aged 22, of Brook Fold, Thurcroft, Rotherham, drink driving, £200 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Darren Ghorst: aged 48, of Blcakstock Road, theft, nine months conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Craig Hollins: aged 26, of Wath Road, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance, £200 fine, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Jamie Lee David Leadbetter: aged 23, of Mortimer Road, Maltby, Rotherham, criminal damage, nine months conditional discharge, £100 compensation.

Neil Tate: aged 40, of Reney Avenue, using threatening behaviour, ten day rehabilitation activity requirement, £30 compensation.

Daniel Stephen Christie: aged 19, of Helmton Road, drink driving, £280 fine,, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Jamie Fitzmaurice: aged 24, of Lapwater Walk, Rotherham, drink driving, £120 fine, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Amanda Gouldthorpe: aged 35, of Handsworth Grange Crescent, drink driving, £230 fine, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Christopher Paul Keeton: aged 35, of Errington Crescent, drug driving, £120 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sharron Victoria Piggott: aged 44, of Burngreave Street, theft, six weeks in prison, six months alcohol treatment, six weeks rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Eugene Crowley: aged 61, of Riber Close, Stannington, drink driving, £700 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Isacc Terence Glave: aged 21, of Nesfield Way, assault by beating, 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work.

Louise Wells: aged 27, of School Road, Wales, Rotherham, theft, £60 fine, £45 costs.

Richard Winter: aged 34, of Burnaby Court, drink driving, 80 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Jack Pearman: aged 19, of Doncaster Road, Conisbrough, drink driving, £300 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Liam Finnigan: aged 25, of Richmond Road, Normanton, Derby, contravention of restraining order, criminal damage, 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Kelly Marie Myerscough: aged 31, theft, 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Mortaza Feuji Sharemi: aged 37, of Windhill Terrace, Mexborough, selling tobacco without health warnings, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Angela Kershaw: aged 32, of Shaftsbury House, Cardigan Road, Intake, failure to comply with supervision order, 14 days in prison.

Jonathan Heriott: aged 30, of Lagentium Plaza, Glasshoughton, Castleford, failure to comply with supervision order, 14 days in prison.

Dean Nicholson: aged 45, of Coppice Road, Highfields, criminal damage, 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation.

Mark Stuart White: aged 43, failure to comply with restraining order, nine months alcohol treatment requirement, 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kevin Fenwick: aged 54, of Alwyn Road, Thorne, actual bodily harm, £2,750 compensation.

Angela Kershaw: aged 32, of Shaftsbury Avenue, Woodlands, theft, eight weeks in prison

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Lee John Kellett: aged 43, of Chapel Road, Grassmoor, possession a lock knife in public without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, £310 costs, six months in pirson suspended for 12 months with a drug rehabilitation requirement, a Thinking Skills Programme and rehabilitation activity requirement.

Steven Michael Johnson: aged 52, of Pingle Grange, Brimington, assault by beating, £244 fine, £300 compensation, £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to sending a voicemail that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Community order to last until March 2019, with a rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order until June 2019.

Robert Edmund Reeve: aged 44, of Fletcher Street, Ripley, criminal damage and assault, £162 fine, £70 compensation, £620 costs, community order until June 2019, with alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order until June 2019.