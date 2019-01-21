Court LIVE: Man goes on trial for murder of baby in Sheffield 

The trial starts today of a man accused of the murder of a one-year-old girl in Sheffield in May last year. 

Martin Johnson, of Leighton road in Gleadless, is accused of killing little Erin Tomkins. Refresh the page for live updates from the trial at Sheffield Crown Court.   

Erin Tomkins died of severe head injuries on May 22 2018

