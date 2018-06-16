Couple offer £1,000 reward after knife-wielding thieves steal wedding rings from South Yorkshire home

Knife-wielding thieves ransacked a couple's home in South Yorkshire, stealing treasured possessions including their wedding and engagement rings.

Stuart and Natalie Clark are so devastated by the loss of the irreplaceable jewellery they have offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to its return.

The rings which were stolen from the couple's home

READ MORE: Anger as caravans appear at Sheffield recreation ground

The rings were among the items stolen from their home on Sawn Moor Avenue, in Thurcroft, Rotherham, last night while they were away.

Stuart, a 32-year-old mechanic, told how he was glad they and their 22-month-old son were not there at the time as the intruders had armed themselves with kitchen knives which were found abandoned in the bedrooms.

"They stole lots of things, including our 55-inch TV, our PlayStation 4 and a laptop, but it's the rings which really matter to us because everything else can be replaced.

Natalie's engagement ring

READ MORE: Sheffield residents call for landlords to tackle 'student tipping'

"We're desperate to get them back, which is why we're offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help us.

"I'm just so glad we weren't in at the time as we dread to think what might have happened given they must have gone upstairs armed with those knives.

"One of the knives was found on the bed and another was on the floor under a draw they'd pulled out."

READ MORE: Bank closures go ahead in Sheffield despite hundreds signing petition

Mr Clark said the burglars are believed to have smashed their way in through the back door at about 2am this morning.

He said his wife's wedding ring is white gold, with diamonds covering half the surface, and her engagement ring is 24-carat white gold with a 0.85-carat diamond and the words 'hand made' stamped into the metal. His wedding ring is all white gold.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.