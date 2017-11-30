Couple attacked by raiders in their Derbyshire home

Have your say

A man and woman in their 60s were punched and kicked by a gang of robbers who raided their Derbyshire home.

The couple heard a knock at their door in Broad Lane, Hodthorpe - on the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border, near Whitwell - and found a group of five men outside.

Derbyshire Police said the men 'barged in' and demanded cash and jewellery from the couple.

They hit the man in his face and kicked the woman during the incident at 8pm yesterday.

Detectives are looking for possible links with a raid at the home of an 82-year-old man in Sheffield Road, Creswell, at around 6.30pm on Saturday, November 25.

On that occasion three men kicked and punched the OAP while demanding money.

They took watches, cash and some jewellery during the raid.

A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said: "If someone comes to your door, always check who it is before opening. Look through a window or spy hole in the front door, if you have one

"If you are not expecting a visitor, consider whether or not you want to answer the door.

"Make sure your windows and doors are locked

"Install lights outside your front and back doors. These can either be on permanently during the hours of darkness, or they could be motion-activated

"Keep shrubbery and hedges at the front pruned to below one metre to remove cover for a burglar and allow visibility by neighbours.

"Don’t leave valuable items on display."

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.