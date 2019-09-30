Couple in 520 mile round trip from Netherlands for breakfast at Doncaster cafe
A couple made a 520 mile round trip from the Netherlands to Doncaster – just to tuck into breakfast at a local cafe.
Hidde van Groningen and Steph Booth travelled all the way from their home in Hoorn in Holland to enjoy a slap-up breakfast at The Tattooed Goose in Stainforth, stunning owner Ste McGuire who was amazed when they turned up.
The couple’s visit came about when Hidde jokingly wrote on the cafe’s Facebook page: “Do you deliver to the Netherlands?”
Mr McGuire responded by telling him: “Sorry we don’t, but I’ll give you a free one if you ever want to visit.”
Hidde then replied: “Booking a ferry ticket, see you soon, will hold you to it.”
And the pair, who have family connections, were true to their word, turning up last week at the cafe to enjoy their breakfast, courtesy of Mr McGuire.
He said: “They actually came!
“He used to work in Doncaster and followed my page on Facebook. Unfortunately, he left before we opened but he always championed us.
“He asked to deliver to the Netherlands – I said they could eat for free if they came and they did.”
And Steph then gave the cafe in Bridge Hill a glowing write-up on Facebook afterwards.
She wrote: “Enjoyed a freshly cooked breakfast to fuel us up before travelling
“Couldn't fault it; tasty food, well-presented and made from scratch using quality ingredients. Served with a smile! Can't wait to come back, thanks Ste!”