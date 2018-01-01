Counter terrorism police granted more time to question Sheffield man

Have your say

Counter terrorism police officers have been granted extra time to question a man arrested in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old man from Fir Vale was arrested on Friday night after officers raided a house and business premises in Firth Park.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Officers have been granted permission to question him until 6pm tomorrow.

The North East Counter Terrorism Unit, which covers South Yorkshire, said the arrest was made as part of 'an ongoing investigation'.

Searches of the house and business premises raided by officers at 11pm on Friday have now been completed.

Two men arrested following raids carried out on December 19 as part of the same investigation have been charged with terrorism offences.

Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, Sheffield and Andi Sami Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, are accused of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before the Central Criminal Court in London on January 19.

A 36-year-old man from Burngreave is still being questioned.

A 41 year old man, from Meersbrook, Sheffield, was released without charge.