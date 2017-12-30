Counter terrorism officers make further arrest following new raids in Sheffield

Counter terrorism officers have made a further arrest following raids in Sheffield.

Intelligence passed onto specialist officers led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man from the Fir Vale area of the city.

Units were deployed to raid a residential property and a business park, both in Firth Park late at around 11pm on Friday.

This comes after two men appeared in court yesterday charged with terrorism offences in connection with the investigation. They were among the four men arrested on December 19, with the support of South Yorkshire and Derbyshire Police.

Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave is charged with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Andy Sami Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield is charged with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both men were remanded in custody and will next appear before the Central Criminal Court in London on January 19, 2017.

A 36 year old man, from Burngreave in Sheffield remains in custody at this time. A 41 year old man, from Meersbrook, was released without charge on Saturday December 23.

South Yorkshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “I understand that this activity will cause concern, especially as there has been similar activity in recent weeks.

“I would like to firmly reiterate that we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing North East to keep our communities safe and identify threat and risk.

“Our main priority is public safety and protecting the people of South Yorkshire.

“If you have any concerns around any suspicious activity, I would encourage you to please call police in confidence on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.

More to follow.