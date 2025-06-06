Sheffield councillor Nighat Batharat has spoken up to remind the public to stay vigilant on the city’s roads around Eid.

As families across the city come together to mark Eid, local councillor Nighat Basharat, who represents Nether Edge and Sharrow, has shared a heartfelt message reminding everyone that the spirit of the celebration must be matched with a sense of care on the roads.

“Too many lives are lost through speeding, especially around festive times like Eid and Christmas - a time of joy and gathering can quickly turn into heartbreak,” said Coun Basharat.

Representing the Nether Edge and Sharrow ward, Coub Basharat extended her warmest Eid wishes to residents, but also paused to reflect on those for whom the day brings pain rather than celebration.

“My deepest condolences go out to all those who have lost loved ones, including those families grieving due to road traffic incidents. Your pain is felt deeply across our community,” she said.

With a particular concern for young people, she noted that excitement can often cloud judgment, leading to risk-taking behind the wheel.

“Let’s look after each other, drive safely, and make sure every celebration ends with everyone getting home safely. No family should have to face such loss,” she added.

Coun Basharat highlighted that many road tragedies are preventable.

“These are not just statistics, they are people, families, and futures stolen,” she said.

“So this Eid, I urge everyone behind the wheel to slow down, buckle up and drive responsibly - no celebration is worth a life lost.”

Her message was both a celebration and a call to action, encouraging the community to not only speak words of care but to show them through responsible behaviour.

“Let’s honour this special time by protecting one another and showing care not just in words but in action,” she urged.