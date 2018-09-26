Council vows to work with police after Fir Vale School ‘riot’ over ‘possible lingering tensions’

Council officials have vowed to work closely with police to manage any ‘possible lingering tensions’ after a riot outside a Sheffield school.

Emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at Fir Vale School at around 12.55pm yesterday after a fight broke out involving pupils.

Coun Jim Steinke.

Crowds of concerned parents and residents had gathered outside the school gates as news of the brawl spread in the community.

There were angry scenes outside the school, which closed early, as police officers arrived to try to restore calm.

READ MORE: Police presence expected at Fir Vale School in Sheffield today following riot

There were initial unconfirmed reports of weapons having been seen and some parents then tried to scale the school fence to get into the grounds.

Police said one student suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety at Sheffield Council, said: “Following a fight between a group of students there was one minor injury but no serious ones.

“We are extremely relieved that the rumours of serious injuries were entirely untrue.

READ MORE: Fir Vale School RIOT: Timeline of how the chaos in Sheffield unfolded

“Understandably parents who heard those rumours were concerned about what was happening and some of them came to the school.

“We will be talking further with the headteacher to find out more about what happened and why.

“As always, we will work closely with the police at a community level to manage any possible lingering tensions.”

The school is open as normal today and special assemblies have been planned.

READ MORE: Police examine footage of riot outside Fir Vale School

There is also a visible police presence in and around the school.