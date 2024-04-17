Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large oak tree that fell and narrowly missed a Sheffield mum and her baby on Sunday has been removed.

Sheffield City Council has removed a 15m tall oak in Endcliffe Park that fell to earth on April 14 and almost crushed a mum and her baby.

The 15-metre-tall mature oak reportedly had “no visible signs of decay” before it crashed down in a matter of seconds in Endcliffe Park on April 14.

Miraculously, Sheffield mum Francesca Dodd and her nine-month-old baby, who were sat on a park bench in the falling tree’s path, escaped unharmed when she sprung into action, with only a bump on the head from a branch as a result.

When it fell, the mature oak completely blocked the path along the river in Endcliffe Park. Initial work was carried out to open the path.

Now, Sheffield City Council has been pictured removing the toppled tree today.

Experts at the council revealed on April 15 how they believed the oak fell due to “non visible decay” that was only discovered in July 2023.

Sheffield mum Francesca Dodd, 25, had seconds to grab her daughter Lily and dodge out the way of a falling oak after it came crash to earth on Endcliffe Park.

A spokesperson said: “Following an investigation this morning (April 15) the cause has been identified as being a combination of root system decay and internal decay of the lower stem

“As there was no external, visible evidence of this decay, it was not picked up at the last inspection of the tree, which took place in July 2023.”

“If that bench had been a metre to the left I think we would both have been killed,” Francesca Dodd told The Star after tree had missed her and her child as they sat on a bench.

“I can only describe the noise as like there were a thousand ducks flapping their wings.

The fallen tree comes after a period which has seen the UK drenched with heavy rainfall.