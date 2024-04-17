Council removes oak tree that 'could have killed' Sheffield mum and daughter in park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A large oak tree that fell and narrowly missed a Sheffield mum and her baby on Sunday has been removed.
The 15-metre-tall mature oak reportedly had “no visible signs of decay” before it crashed down in a matter of seconds in Endcliffe Park on April 14.
Miraculously, Sheffield mum Francesca Dodd and her nine-month-old baby, who were sat on a park bench in the falling tree’s path, escaped unharmed when she sprung into action, with only a bump on the head from a branch as a result.
When it fell, the mature oak completely blocked the path along the river in Endcliffe Park. Initial work was carried out to open the path.
Now, Sheffield City Council has been pictured removing the toppled tree today.
Experts at the council revealed on April 15 how they believed the oak fell due to “non visible decay” that was only discovered in July 2023.
A spokesperson said: “Following an investigation this morning (April 15) the cause has been identified as being a combination of root system decay and internal decay of the lower stem
“As there was no external, visible evidence of this decay, it was not picked up at the last inspection of the tree, which took place in July 2023.”
“If that bench had been a metre to the left I think we would both have been killed,” Francesca Dodd told The Star after tree had missed her and her child as they sat on a bench.
“I can only describe the noise as like there were a thousand ducks flapping their wings.
The fallen tree comes after a period which has seen the UK drenched with heavy rainfall.
The Met Office has already stated that March was one of the wettest on record, with 27 per cent more rainfall in Britain than usual.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.