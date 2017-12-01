Council probe underway into fly-tipping on Sheffield street

Sheffield City Council has launched an investigation into fly-tipping on a Sheffield street after waste from a bathroom renovation was dumped there.

The council was alerted to the pile of waste on Gashouse Lane, Mosborough, yesterday after a woman found an old bath, toilet, sink and other debris dumped there.

She also found paperwork linking the waste to a house in Page Hall.

A Sheffield Council spokeswoman said: “We have received a report about fly-tipping on Gashouse Lane, Mosborough, and our officers are investigating it.

“We take fly-tipping very seriously. In the past year we’ve issued 38 Fixed Penalty Notices for this, and have issued a further 21 to businesses for failing to keep correct documentation and taken seven cases to court - receiving guilty verdicts in all of them, with the highest fine at £3,000.

“This action shows that the council is determined to take action against fly-tippers and those who spoil our city."

She added: "Please help by reporting any fly-tipping to us and by using one of our recycling sites or, if a company is taking waste for you, checking they are authorised to carry waste.”