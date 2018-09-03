Council issues statement over Roxanne Pallett’s panto role after Celebrity Big Brother backlash 

Chesterfield Council are in talks with the producers of Cinderella over Roxanne Pallett’s role in the pantomime.

The former Emmerdale actor is due to star as Cinderella in the panto alongside singer Rhydian Roberts at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre in December.

However, Pallett has sparked outrage this week after alleging Ryan Thomas "punched me like a boxer would punch a bag" in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The star has since apologised and said she ‘got it wrong’; stating his actions were not deliberate.

In her first interview after quitting the reality show on Saturday, she told Channel 5's Jeremy Vine: "At the time it hurt. But when I looked back on that footage as soon as I left the house - the first thing I did was view that clip - and I got it wrong, I really got it wrong.

"After it happened I just felt like, I don't know how to explain... my mind ran away with me.

"I'm a sensitive person, my friends and family can vow to that, everything in that house was so heightened, a look, a comment, an action.

"Your insecurities are heightened, your sensitivities, the only thing I can explain is it was, in the moment, it felt worse than it was.

"I can't prove a feeling. I can't show you a feeling. It was the word 'deliberately' that I regret.”

Coronation Street star Thomas was left in tears after Pallett claimed he hurt her by punching her, which many viewers defended as merely play fighting.

A distressed Mr Thomas - who was not removed from the house after producers reviewed footage of the alleged altercation - said 35-year-old Ms Pallett 'nearly ruined me'.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Council said: "We're aware of public & media reaction to Roxanne Pallett's recent appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

“The council is currently in talks with, the producer of Cinderella, this year's pantomime at the Pomegranate Theatre."

Roberts, who is due to star alongside Pallett, has also seemingly turned against his co-star.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Roberts wrote: "I did delete a tweet last week stating that I thought Rox was coming across really well. I'm afraid my opinion rapidly changed as did 99 per cent of others and couldn't stand by that."

He also tweeted that 'all is in hand' along with a picture of a body-worn camera - in response to someone who claimed they felt sorry for people who had to work with her.

Pallett added: "I massively apologise to not just Ryan but to his family and friends and his fans and every single person who watched that and completely and justifiably saw an over-reaction to what wasn't a malicious act.

"In that moment, because I am sensitive and I was emotional, I mistook what was playful.

"He did apologise, and he did say his ring caught me. It was the word 'deliberate' that I regret because I doubted his intention and there was no malicious intention behind that and that is what I apologise for because I shouldn't have questioned his motivation."