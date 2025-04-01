Council funds £25,000 study into Rotherham Civic Theatre’s future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham Council will spend £25,000 on a study into the future of the Rotherham Civic Theatre.

The funding will be used to carry out research to decide whether the 65-year-old theatre should be revamped or replaced, following concerns about its viability.

The current building has been flagged for potentially costly maintenance due to its aging structure. Experts have suggested that the building could reach the end of its useful life within the next decade unless significant repairs are made. The roof and structure would need substantial investment to remain operational, but the costs could be prohibitive.

By conducting this study, the council hopes to develop a clear and sustainable path forward for the venue, ensuring it remains a valuable cultural asset for Rotherham in the future.

The council will assess demand for a performing arts venue in the town centre, gathering feedback on what types of performances and events would attract audiences.

It will then evaluate several options for the theatre, including whether to refurbish the existing building or develop a new venue elsewhere in the town.

The study will also develop a financial plan for the theatre, outlining how it could generate sustainable income through ticket sales and events, ensuring that any plans for the theatre are financially feasible in the long term.

The feasibility study is expected to provide important insights into the future of the Civic Theatre and will help guide the council’s next steps in its regeneration plans for the town centre. The findings will be shared with the public and stakeholders for further feedback before any major decisions are made.