Council decision to sell 18th century Sheffield mansion upheld after review

A controversial council decision to sell an 18th century Sheffield mansion to a care home provider has been upheld after a councillor asked for it to be reviewed to ensure that the process had been 'transparent'.

Sheffield Council announced the grade-II* listed Mount Pleasant building in Sharrow would be sold to care firm Hermes who will carry out a £6.7 million transformation to convert it 30-bed care home last month.

How Mount Pleasant would look as part of Hermes' plans.

The decision meant that entrepreneurs Pennie Raven and Jonny Douglas, who are current 'guardians' of the site, missed out on the chance to carry out a £17 million transformation of the site into around 200 flats, shops, office and community skills club.

Nether Edge and Sharrow councillor Jim Steinke submitted a 'call-in' notice for the council's economic and environmental wellbeing scrutiny committee to look at the decision.

The committee held that 'no further action should be taken in relation to the original decision made' by the council's Cabinet member for finance Coun Olivia Blake.

The council said it had arranged a meeting with Ms Raven and Mr Douglas, who wanted to carry out The Heart of Sharrow project as part of social enterprise Avenues to Zero.

A petition to Save the Mount Pleasant project was launched following last Wednesday's meeting and has already attracted more than 1,100 signatures.

