Council consults on plan changes

Rotherham Council is consulting on some changes to its draft local plan required by a government inspector.

These changes are considered necessary to enable the plan to be passed as fit for purpose and adopted by the council.

The Local Plan – which is a statutory requirement - is the council’s 15 year plan to provide for future development needs for the borough. It sets out how many houses need to be built and allocates land for new homes and jobs.

The plan is made up of two parts: core strategy; and sites and policies. The changes being consulted on relate to the sites and policies part of the plan which deals with allocating land for homes and jobs in the borough. Members of the pubic now have until February 19 to comment on the changes.