Council claims improved green credentials for Sheffield's transport network

Leaders at Sheffield City Council are set to use a meeting to highlight the city’s improved ‘green’ credentials next week.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and development, will propose the motion at full council on Wednesday, June 6 - to be seconded by Councillor Michelle Cook.

The meeting’s pre-published agenda states that under the current Labour administration “travelling in the city is becoming more integrated and greener”.

The motion will also praise the “recent success of the Ofo bikes, which are proving so popular that the innovative bike sharing scheme is now the country’s second largest outside of London”.

Additionally, it will highlight that the authority has invested £1.9m to provide more environmentally friendly buses, and a further £1,3m to improve the city’s air quality.

A further £500,000 has been invested to introduce electric taxis in Sheffield, while the recently-opened park and ride near Ikea is also proving a success with commuters, the motion will state.

As part of the clean air strategy, the council is also “rolling out anti-idling zones outside schools, and other targeted locations, and is establishing 20mph speed limits across the city centre to make roads safer and to encourage more sustainable modes of travel such as cycling and walking”.

It will also note the cabinet’s decision “to invest £2.5m in cycle infrastructure and invest in new schemes for pedestrians”.