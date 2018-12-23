Council asking residents where lap dancing and strip clubs should be in Rotherham

Rotherham Council leaders are seeking views about where would be appropriate place for strip clubs and lap dancing clubs be allowed in the town,

The local authority is proposing specific policy covering sex establishments because currently any applications are judged under the policy for bars and nightclubs.

Rotherham Town Hall

A new policy could mean applications being refused in certain locations, including near schools, places of worship, women’s refuges, play areas and family leisure facilities like theatres.

At the same time the council wants to introduce regulations to ensure those working in such premises are treated fairly.

Workers in sex establishments across the country are often classed as self-employed and therefore denied the benefits of being an employee, but without the freedom of self-employment.

There are currently no regulations to stop those running sex establishments imposing fines on their workers, even for minor infringements.

Coun Emma Hoddinott, cabinet member for waste, roads and community safety and chairman of the Safer Rotherham Partnership said: “We need to look again at this particular industry in Rotherham.

“It is time we reviewed the licensing around sex establishments, ensuring we have the best interests of our communities at heart when applications are heard. This is why we want to seek residents’ views.”

The consultation will run until February 20, 2019.

To comment on the plans go to www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultations