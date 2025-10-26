Sheffield City Council has announced a new playground in Firth Park after receiving a£175,000 funding boost.

A brand-new playground in Firth Park has been given the green light following a major funding boost.

A total of £175,000 has been awarded to the project, with £100,000 coming from FCC Communities Foundation and £75,000 from the Veolia Environmental Trust.

The scheme will also receive further support through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and Sheffield City Council’s Public Health funding.

The investment will deliver a brand-new play area designed specifically for older children, alongside upgrades to the current playground to make the entire site more inclusive and accessible for all ages.

Among the planned improvements are a new accessible multi-climber with two slides, a wheelchair-friendly roundabout and a replacement trim trail.

The new teenage zone will feature a central net climbing structure, a thick rope Viper swing, 2m wheelchair-accessible trampoline, large spinning disc, table tennis table, hanging bars and swings.

Sheffield city council said that the new equipment will be installed within a landscaped, fenced setting.

This includes seating, trees, meadow areas and mown grass.

Councillor Kurtis Crossthorn, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, welcomed the investment.

“These new facilities will provide a real boost to the people of Firth Park,” he said.

“We are committed to ensuring we have spaces and facilities that are safe, inclusive and encourage more people to get outside more often. It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation, Veolia Environmental Trust and our other funders have awarded us this money, and we’re really looking forward to seeing the new playground take shape over the coming months.”

Richard Smith, Senior Grant Manager at FCC Communities Foundation, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting the playground improvement works at Firth Park and are pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for young people across Sheffield.”

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Veolia Environmental Trust, said the charity was excited to help revitalise the play area. “We know that the accessible play equipment will provide new play opportunities for children of all ages, and we look forward to seeing the community enjoying the new facilities.”

Construction on the new playground is expected to begin later this year, with further updates to follow as the project progresses.