Council and SYP reveal data on violence in the city

Sheffield Council stood with South Yorkshire Police yesterday to stand against gun and knife crime in the city.

Council Chief Executive John Mothersole stood with Dept Supt Una Jennings, director for children, young people and families Carly Speechley and director of housing and neighbourhood services Janet Sharpe at the full council meeting yesterday.

The group unveiled the force’s strategies for Operation Fortify, Sheffield’s multi-agency approach to tackling crime in the city.

John said: “It’s clear we don’t solve (gun and knife crime) just by chasing criminals. We need to look at what the facts are telling us, this is about the perception versus the reality. We have a problem and we are tackling it.”

The presentation revealed violent offences with injury have doubled since 2014, from just over 400 per 100,000 to 800.

Sheffield’s rate of violent offences has remained the lowest of the English Core Cities in the last 12 months to June 2018, despite a larger than average increase over five years.

Figures concluded there has been no rise in the number of homicides over the last 15 years.

John said : “There’s been an inexorable rise in Sheffield of violent crime with injury, it has increased in recent years and is now sitting at the national average but some way below the average for other Core Cities.”

Councillors also discussed growing concerns for females involved in violence within the City.

Counc Jayne Dunn said: “Let’s not forget our girls. Girls are often attracted to these boys and end up in abuse.”

The number of sexual offences in Sheffield has risen from 55 per 100,000 in 2014 to 250 in June 2018, yet still sits below the national average.

Robberies have seen a 12% decrease since September 2017, however the figure is still higher than the England and Wales average.

Data showed an increase in the possession of weapons since 2013, which has been sitting closely alongside the Core Cities average in the past year.

John added: “We have issues in this city and we are not an outlier compared to other cities.

“In most cases the rate of incidents is rising and it’s that rise that has given renewed impetus to joint work to tackle both the manifestation in the here and now and contributing forces that lead to people being enticed or drifting into a life of organised criminality.”