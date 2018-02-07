Could you make it from Sheffield to Monte Carlo in an old banger?

Fearless fundraisers are wanted to drive from Sheffield to Monte Carlo in old bangers to help homeless youths.

Roundabout has launched its biggest-ever fundraising challenge, Bangers and Cash, which it claims will be the UK's first art road show banger rally.

The launch of Roundabout's Bangers and Cash fundraising rally

The city's youth homelessness charity, which celebrated its 40th birthday last year, is seeking 40 teams of intrepid adventurers to make the 1,219-mile journey this September in cars worth no more than £650.

Each vehicle's bonnet would be decorated by a local artist, with that unique artwork going under the hammer once the rally is over to raise vital funds for the cause.

Roundabout has appealed for local businesses to show their support by sponsoring one of the bangers and seeing if their team can complete the epic journey.

Ben Keegan, the charity's chief executive, said: "We're really excited about Bangers and Cash as it’s an incredible opportunity for Roundabout to raise vital funds but also to increase awareness of youth homelessness which continues to be prevalent in our city.

"We are working with more young people than ever, housing and supporting those young people who need it most.

"The funds we raise through Bangers and Cash will enable us to extend our youth homeless prevention work across the Sheffield City Region so we can work with even more young

people."

The rally, which will take place from September 21-25, was officially launched with an event at the Winter Gardens.

Business people attending the launch got to learn more about the ambitious undertaking, and to see an example of a vehicle decorated by artist Matt Cockayne.

Each team will consist of three brave souls trying to navigate their way to the exclusive resort on the French Riviera, which is more accustomed to luxury sports cars and F1 vehicles than old bangers.

To get Sheffielders behind the teams, rev up interest in the artwork and boost awareness of the charity's work, the re-styled bonnets will go on display in the city centre throughout August.

The rally is being coordinated by Roundabout's fundraising manager Clare Collingworth, who was part of the team behind The Herd of Sheffield elephants, which proved a big hit.

Roundabout supports people aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The charity works with more than 150 people each day, and runs a hostel near London Road, just south of Sheffield city centre.

* Businesses can find out more about Bangers and Cash by calling Clare Collingworth on 0114 253 6753 or emailing ccollingworth@roundaboutltd.org. You can also visit www.bangersandcash.co.uk.