Could you give Graham a home?

Meet gorgeous Graham!

This green-eyed boy was brought to Sheffield Animal Centre last month, due to concerns for his welfare after he was reported to have been injured.

The four-year old domestic shorthair was worried and scared when he was first brought through the door, by an RSPCA officer, and he spent his earliest days hiding away in the security of his den.

“He chose to hide away, and would give just the odd hiss if he felt threatened,” said RSPCA Sheffield spokesman, Adam Spencer.

“Having noticed this, our staff immediately got to work with building up his confidence and trust.

“Luckily, he recovered quickly from his injuries, and came to us for some TLC with his only ailment being dirty ears.

“Graham loves tasty goodies, and his carers visiting him numerous times a day with yummy tuna certainly helps a lot. The G-man really loves his tasty treats!

“He`s now much happier and more comfortable and lazes around his pen, away from his den, and he plays throughout the night with his toys too.

“When around his favorite people Graham will come forwards purring and head butting, enjoying all the fuss he can get. He can still be a little shy around new people, so his new family will have to take it slowly and let him settle and get used to his new family and surroundings at his own pace.

“Due to his timid nature, we’re looking to find Graham a home where any children are of secondary school age.”

It is thought Graham could handle a home with another dog or cat, providing they were quite quiet and relaxed. He has no known health issues, and is now seeking his forever home, with a family who will give him the love and attention that he deserves.

Call 0114 2898050 to arrange a visit.