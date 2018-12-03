Could you give Gertie a home?

Have you got room in your hearts and homes for adorable Gertie?

Gertie was brought to Sheffield Animal Centre in September after a change in her circumstances.

RSPCA spokesman, Adam Spencer, said: “ This bouncy, beautiful lady is a big silly snugglebum with a massive heart.

“Gertie came to us due to a change in circumstances and her previous owners wanted only the best for this girl.

“She had sore skin and painful hips when she arrived but after X rays and some vet treatment, she is kept happy and comfortable on some medications which she may require long term.

We can offer some support to her adopters with the use of our on-site clinic.

“Despite feeling so rubbish and so sore, this girl has never been anything less than a canine ray of

sunshine. She adores human contact and does little wiggles to greet you.

“Due to her sore hips she is on restricted exercise, but this doesn`t bother her too much as she loves doing other activities, like scentwork, games which engage her brain and give her lots of mental stimulation.

“Still a youngster, Gertie still has much to learn and experience, so is looking for a home where children are of secondary school age, used to big bouncy dogs and able to help with everyday care and training.

“She`s looking for a home where someone will also need to be at home much of the time.

“Gertie may be suitable to live with another dog but several meet and greets will likely be needed to ensure they are well suited.

“She is quite full on and a bit of a frustrated greeter and so will need a doggy friend who is tolerant yet playful and not easily offended by silly play.”

Based in Attercliffe, the Sheffield Animal Centre, on stadium Way, is the RSPCA’s rehabilitation and rehoming centre, which operates animal intakes, viewing and adoption. Potential adopters are invited to view the animals available for adoption during the centre’s viewing times, from 11.30am to 4pm Monday to Sunday, except for Wednesdays.

Please note that children under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult when visiting the centre.

The RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre receives no government funding and relies entirely on the generosity of the general public through donations and legacies. The suggested minimum donation of £2 for admission will go directly towards the upkeep of the animals in the RSPCA’s care.

Gertie is a one-year-old white and tan American Bulldog. Can you offer this beautiful girl the home she so deserves?