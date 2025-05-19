Could you be heir to a forgotten fortune? Dozens of estates in South Yorkshire go unclaimed

By Ciara Healy
Published 19th May 2025, 13:47 BST
People across South Yorkshire could unknowingly be in line to inherit money, property or other valuable assets if they’re related to someone whose estate remains unclaimed.

From Sheffield to Barnsley and Rotherham, dozens of people have died without leaving a will, meaning their estates - which may include houses and bank savings - are sitting in limbo, waiting to be claimed by rightful relatives.

When someone dies without a valid will and with no known next of kin, their estate is held by the Government’s Bona Vacantia Division.

That gives eligible relatives 30 years from the date of death to make a claim.

Only certain relatives are allowed to claim, including spouses, children, grandchildren, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Claimants must provide official documents proving their relation to the deceased.

Below is a list of unclaimed estates linked to people who died in South Yorkshire, along with their birth and death locations, grouped by area:

Sheffield:

Barnsley

Rotherham

Doncaster

If you think you may be related to anyone on this list, visit the Government’s Bona Vacantia website to check the full register and learn how to make a claim.

News you can trust since 1887
