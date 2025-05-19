People across South Yorkshire could unknowingly be in line to inherit money, property or other valuable assets if they’re related to someone whose estate remains unclaimed.

From Sheffield to Barnsley and Rotherham, dozens of people have died without leaving a will, meaning their estates - which may include houses and bank savings - are sitting in limbo, waiting to be claimed by rightful relatives.

When someone dies without a valid will and with no known next of kin, their estate is held by the Government’s Bona Vacantia Division.

That gives eligible relatives 30 years from the date of death to make a claim.

Only certain relatives are allowed to claim, including spouses, children, grandchildren, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Claimants must provide official documents proving their relation to the deceased.

Below is a list of unclaimed estates linked to people who died in South Yorkshire, along with their birth and death locations, grouped by area:

Sheffield:

Barnsley

Rotherham

Doncaster

Christopher Marsden – Died 13/05/2014 in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, born 06/05/1952 in Halifax, West Yorkshire

Denise Jackson – Died 23/02/2022 in Doncaster, Yorkshire, born 19/06/1969 in Doncaster

John Whitfield – Died 29/03/2020 in Rotherham, born 01/02/1962 in Doncaster

If you think you may be related to anyone on this list, visit the Government’s Bona Vacantia website to check the full register and learn how to make a claim.

