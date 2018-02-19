Could birthday party for famous Sheffielder usher in new era of philanthropism?

A birthday party for one of Sheffield's biggest donors could usher in a new era of philanthropism.

That's one of the goals behind plans for a huge celebration of JG Graves' life - in the park the businessman bestowed on the city.

Members of the Mappin Writers Group, which will be involved in the celebrations

Organisers are preparing to acknowledge the mail order magnate's remarkable legacy with a big bash at Graves Park this summer.

The Star spoke to members of the Mappin Writers - a creative writing group at Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind for people who are visually impaired - about why they will be there giving thanks for his contribution to the city.

Anne Seaman recalled working for his company as a typist when she was just out of school, in an office overlooking Weston Park.

"For most Sheffielders, when they hear the name JG Graves it pulls at the heartstrings," said the 73-year-old.

Andrea Stone believes hearing about JG Graves' generosity could encourage more philanthropy

"I think it's great we're going to be celebrating his life in this way."

Dorothy Turner, who remembered visiting the Graves shop as a young girl, said: "I think it's a generational thing. Younger people might associate him with Graves Park and the Graves Gallery, but there's so much more he left to the city which I think lots of people don't know about.

"Hopefully this event will help make more people aware of just how much he gave to this city."

Andrea Stone said: "This party could be a good way of encouraging future benefactors, by showing them everything JG Graves did.

Diana Stimely says the city owes JG Graves a huge debt of gratitude

"Wealthy people like him used to want to pay back to the city that made them, but now most people just pass their money on to their children."

The party is due to take place at Graves Park on August 19, with sports, dancing and donkey rides among the activities planned.

Diana Stimely, who is organising the event with fellow members of the Sheffield 50Plus Graves Park Forum, is seeking sponsors and volunteers to help make it as successful as possible.

She has created a banner highlighting his achievements and numerous gifts to the city, which will go on display around Sheffield to drum up interest.

The land for Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet was given to the city by JG Graves

"I don't think anybody realises quite how much he did for this city, so we want to make this a really big celebration as a belated thank you," she said.

* For more information about the party and how to get involved, you can call Ms Stimely on 0778 6635 895

JG GRAVES' DONATIONS TO SHEFFIELD

* Graves Park

* Graves Gallery

* Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet

* Ecclesall Woods

* Blacka Moor

* Graves Tennis and Leisure Centre

* Tinsley playing fields

* Sheffield University Students’ Union (he gave the union its initial building)

* Weston Park Museum (he did not gift the museum to the city, but was a major donor)

* Sheffield Children's Hospital (he funded a wing at the hospital)

** The donations were made either by JG Graves himself, or by the JG Graves Charitable Trust, which he founded. This is not an exhaustive list of his donations