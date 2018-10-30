Cosy pad Thai warms even the coldest nights at new Sheffield eatery 

I often think that a menu with few choices is a menu done well, which certainly was the case with Graffiti, Kelham Island’s own Thai restaurant.

A dazzling outdoor seating area is complete with hanging fairy lights and blankets to stay cosy.

On a Friday evening at 8.40pm, the restaurant was packed. Although we booked, no name was taken over the phone.

Centre stage was a beautiful bar, boasting a range of gins, wines, beers and rums.

The friendly waiter greeted us and proceeded to sit us on a huge table to ourselves, clearly unplanned, although in the end it worked well for the amount of food we ordered.

We opted for calamari to start, which was served on a chunky wooden platter with lime. Nothing too special for £5, but enough to spark an appetite.

I decided on a glass of pinot grigio, which was well worth the £4.80 paid and by far one of the tastiest glasses of wine I’ve had.

Looking over the menu, my boyfriend and I decided to try a different pad Thai each and a bao bun to share.

I went for king prawn, and Adam for chicken.

For £12, I wasn’t expecting my main to be up to much, but was pleasantly surprised at the complexity of the flavours within the dish that worked together so well.

The dish was fresh and authentic with an array of large, juicy prawns.

The chicken dish at £10 was just as tasty and full of flavour, and we found both dishes to be equally as enjoyable as the other.

Although the bao bun was a little late out of the kitchen, it was lovely and warm and well presented.

Bao dough is steamed, which meant the bun was moist and the seasoning was caged inside, a welcome different to the usual burger. Adam quickly pointed out that it smelt of gingersnaps, which was a welcome scent for a cold night.

The bun was filled with chicken and although tasty, didn’t quite meet up to the pad Thai. It was however a much cheaper option, coming in at £7.50.

We were quick to point out that it would be the perfect choice following a boozy night around the Kelham pubs.

Despite staying open until 12.30am on a Friday, Graffiti stops serving food at 9pm. I did think this was a little early, and customers were starting to get turned away at this time.

The bill came in at £44.15, which was great for a starter, three mains and two drinks.

We will definitely visit again.