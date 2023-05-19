News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Owls highlights - all the goals after incredible night at Hillsborough

Cost of living hits Yorkshire grassroots sport

Cost of living pressures including rising energy, facility and insurance costs are putting the future of many grassroots sports clubs in Yorkshire at risk.

By Mark WoodsContributor
Published 19th May 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:29 BST
Grassroots clubs like Sheffield Hatters make a differenceGrassroots clubs like Sheffield Hatters make a difference
Grassroots clubs like Sheffield Hatters make a difference

Newly-published figures from the Sported/Ring Community Pulse survey of groups across the UK found that over nine in ten were “extremely or fairly concerned” about the impact of increased costs on their operations.

48 per cent in the region say they have been hit by a significant rise in energy or utility bills over the past six months, with over half expecting a reduction in financial support from external funding streams in the months ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With many of the clubs and organisations responding operating in the most deprived areas of the Yorkshire - and most run and operated by volunteers - the current challenges in play threaten the infrastructure that gives young people an opportunity to be active and to address many of society’s pressing issues such as mental health and crime prevention.

Most Popular
Tom Burstow, deputy CEO of SportedTom Burstow, deputy CEO of Sported
Tom Burstow, deputy CEO of Sported

Sported, which offers free resources and funding to groups in its network, identified from group leaders that 25% of them are concerned that cost of living increases are impacting on the mental health of the young people they work with.

63% see that the economic pressures are causing disengagement or reduced participation in sport and physical activity. And 63% are already witnessing negative consequences for the mental wellbeing of their participants.

In the longer term, one in five of club leaders in Yorkshire expect fewer people to take part in sport/physical activity or anticipate reduced capacity or closure of groups, according to the poll published this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Burstow, deputy CEO of Sported, said: “It costs a huge amount to run a grassroots sports club. And there are various challenges. 85% of our groups don’t own their own facility. So you have the 15% who have enormous facility costs and energy prices sky rocketing. And then the remainder are reliant on the costs set for them and those have risen exponentially as well.

“During Covid, there were a lot of emergency funds and those groups managed to survive. That same level of funding isn’t there now. But many groups are having to manage increased costs on less money.

“We want every young person to have a chance to realise their potential. The groups are at the heart of their communities and we fear that if they are lost, young people will be more susceptible to risk.”

Related topics:YorkshireCost of living