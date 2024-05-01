Cost-of-Living crisis affecting health of Northerners more than Southerners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cost-of-living crisis is disproportionately negatively affecting the health of people in the North more than the South according to new data from 300,000 blood tests by Medichecks

London recorded the lowest cholesterol levels – that’s compared to staggeringly high rates in Yorkshire and the Humber (where Northern residents aged 60+ were most affected)

4 in 10 are spending less on health supplements while a third 33% have reduced (or scrapped entirely) spend on the gym which could negate or improve illnesses / conditions

Dr Natasha Fernando says the cost-of-living crisis is as much a physical and mental health issue as a financial one

Brits experienced a decline in vitamins and minerals plus increased cholesterol between 2021 and 2023 (when the cost-of-living crisis struck the UK, indicating its invisible toll on physical health) according to recent research by home blood test provider Medichecks of 300,000 people.

Fascinatingly, the findings show a divide in health effects across the nation – significantly between the North and South of England. Notably, both men and women living in London had the lowest levels of LDL and Non-HDL cholesterol (otherwise known as bad cholesterol). That’s in stark comparison to Northern Yorkshire and the Humber where the highest levels of bad cholesterol were recorded, particularly in those over 60. High cholesterol usually shows no symptoms, and when left untreated, it can cause heart attacks and strokes due to the fatty deposits that build up in the arteries.

Another notable biomarker – which is indicator of whether a person is in good health – from the study was Triglyceride. A high level of Triglycerides in your blood increases the risk of artery walls becoming thicker and harder, which can lead to a heart attack, heart disease or strokes. Inflammation of the pancreas is also a possibility. Interestingly again, the lowest amounts of Triglyceride were recorded in London citizens.

The timing might not be coincidental. Overall, this data suggests that the UK’s general health has declined as the cost-of-living crisis accelerated in 2021 and remains today. The issue is compounded as Brits prioritise cheaper, less healthy options in their weekly shop to save money – unaware of the consequences to their wellbeing, starting with minimal essential.

This lines up with Medichecks’ further survey of 5,000 people in the UK from their Annual Health Report which found that 4 in 10 (39%) are spending less on health supplements, while a third (33%) have either reduced or completely cut their gym membership fees – especially in the North.

Indeed, YouGov confirmed that nearly 1 in 3 (28%) people in the UK were forced to make cutbacks due to the rising cost-of-living specifically. Worryingly, a drop in regular exercise can also see the body creating more cholesterol which might contribute to the increased LDL and non-LDL levels.

It’s not the first time disproportionate regional variations have emerged from the cost-of-living crisis but in relation to financial health rather than physical. There has been a persistent wage gap, with inflation also higher in the North compared to the South.

With fewer reliable transport links compared to London, northern households generally have less disposable household income due an increased financial demand going to petrol and car costs.

Analysis of Google Trends data, also by Medichecks, reinforces that Northeners feel the economic issue more acutely:

Top 5 regions Googling ‘cost-of-living’ (all northern):

Blackpool – Lancashire

Saint Helens – North West

Clayton-le-woods – Lancashire

South Shields – North East

Grimsby – Yorkshire

Dr Natasha Fernando, MBBS, MRCGP, Medical Director at Medichecks and GP commented:

“While the cost-of-living crisis is known for being a financial concern, the negative ramifications on health really shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s a vicious cycle too, as costs associated with exercise and supplements to improve wellbeing are the first to go. The issue is, a decline in general health can trigger or exacerbate physical conditions like diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure – in addition to mental disorders like anxiety and depression.

“Foods containing saturated fats – including red meat, cheeses, animal fats, and coconut oils – contain high amounts of harmful LDL cholesterol. Foods that are high in trans-saturated fats – such as ultra-processed meat and plant-based meat alternatives, crisps, and biscuits – are even more harmful to your health, with significantly high levels of bad cholesterol, whereas whole, unprocessed plant products don’t contain any. Eating fresh fruit, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and whole grains is much better for your cholesterol levels than a diet high in saturated fats and ultra-processed foods.

“Reducing alcohol intake and exercising more will also help to lower the risk of cholesterol-related diseases. You can increase your healthy HDL cholesterol levels by including oily fish such as mackerel or salmon in your diet – this will also give you a great boost of omega-3 vitamins. If you don’t like fish, omega-3 supplements are a great alternative.

“The trouble is, high cholesterol does not usually cause symptoms. However, if you’re concerned, rest assured that help is available. You can take a home blood test or, if you’re really concerned, book an appointment with your GP.

“The same principle applies with vitamin and mineral deficiencies. You might feel fatigued and less energetic that usual. The signs vary further depending on what your body’s lacking but taking samples like a vitamin D test, a full blood count test, or even a thyroid check could help. If you’re struggling with significant fatigue, a trip to see your doctor is the best way to explore the causes and figure out a solution.

“Ultimately, a regular exercise routine and nutritious diet rich in vitamins and minerals are two of the core pillars of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

Dr Fernando’s 5 tips for eating well on a budget:

Plan your meals from scratch. Eating at home also gives you more control over your ingredients than eating out, takeaways, or buying ready-made meals. Bulk cooking will allow you to have your own “ready-meals” if you store them in your freezer, so you’ll have healthy food that’s convenient to grab as it just needs a quick heat up in the microwave.

Buy in bulk and freeze food. Frozen fruits and vegetables can retain just as many nutrients as fresh ones, so don’t be shy about filling up your freezer. Even better, frozen produce is often pre-chopped which makes it even more convenient.

Love your legumes. Chickpeas, lentils, and other foods in the legumes family are excellent and inexpensive sources of protein, and iron, making them a great option for those looking to save money, and those opting for a more plant-based diet

Buy seasonal produce. Buying fruits and vegetables which are in season at the time of the year are often fresher than those not in season, and they tend to be cheaper too. A little research into your vegetables can go a long way here

Snap up café and restaurant leftovers. When you fancy a treat, don’t go straight for a takeaway – you can usually grab delicious food at a hefty discount with food waste apps like Too Good To Go

Dr Fernando’s 3 ways to getting fit on a budget:

Embrace the great outdoors. Enjoy outdoor workouts in your local park or try free fitness challenges like Couch to 5k or Parkrun

Use DIY weights. Upcycle your way to stronger muscles at home, using water bottles, tins, or a packed rucksack for a cost-free resistance workout