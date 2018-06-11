'Corrosive substance' thrown as burglars strike FOUR times in Sheffield suburb

Have your say

A corrosive substance was thrown over a vehicle during a crime wave in a Sheffield suburb this weekend.

The incident happened in Middlepeak Way, Darnall, overnight between Sunday and today and caused damage to the vehicle.

In addition, there were four burglaries or attempted burglaries in the south eastern part of the city.

All of the crimes reportedly took place between 8am on Sunday and 8am this morning unless otherwise stated.

Burglars broke into a home in Errington Road, Arbourthorne, through the kitchen window.

They stole car keys and a Hyundai vehicle parked outside.

Burglars caused damage to a rear door lock during an attempted break-in at a property in Springwater Avenue, Birley.

It happened sometime between Thursday and Sunday.

A Ford Transit van was stolen from Manvers Road, Beighton, between Friday and the early hours of this morning.

A vehicle was broken into in Silkstone Place, Birley, overnight between Sunday and this morning.

Nothing was taken.

Officers from the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.