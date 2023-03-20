Corrie’s Wendi Peters returns to Roundabout’s A Night at the Musicals!

Coronation Street star Wendi Peters is back for a second year topping the bill at the Crucible Theatre for a special event in support of South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Coronation Street star Wendi Peters will host Roundabout's A Night at the Musicals

Roundabout’s A Night at the Musicals will make its second appearance on the world-famous Crucible stage on May 23, showcasing a wealth of home grown talent - and once again, Wendi will be the host for the evening.

The actress best known for playing Corrie’s Cilla Battersby and currently starring in BBC medical hit Doctors has also enjoyed a successful stage career, with roles in musicals as varied as White Christmas, Oh What a Lovely War, Big: The Musical and several pantomime appearances, including Sheffield’s Lyceum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining her on stage will be another experienced musical star, Sheffield born West End actor Matt Croke, who played the starring role in the London stage version of Disney’s Aladdin.

West End star Matt Croke will join Wendi Peters on stage

Organised and staged by Roundabout, A Night at the Musicals will feature a lineup of some of the region’s top musical theatre performers, on stage with Wendi and Matt for an unforgettable night of song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already confirmed to appear following their acclaimed performances at last year’s show are X Factor and Tramlines singer Jack Marshall-Over and The Voice UK contestant Ruth Lockwood, alongside fellow South Yorkshire favourites Jessica Kennedy and Emma Southworth.

Also taking to the stage will be acapella chorus Steel City Voices and the young talent of both Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy and the RMC Academy of Theatre Performance.

“We are so pleased that both Wendi and Matt have agreed to join us once more for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of musical talent,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Marshall-Over will be singing for Roundabout

“In just one show you will hear the top hits from the West End, Broadway and film, making the most of South Yorkshire’s great great wealth of stage talent.

“And with Wendi introducing the performers, it promises to be a stunning night of superb entertainment and a fantastic showcase for some of our finest local voices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad