Corporation nightclub in Sheffield under review after man, 18, stabbed inside

Corporation nightclub in Sheffield is under review after a teenager was stabbed inside the venue.

Police were called to the club on Milton Street, in the city centre, at around 1am this morning, to reports an 18-year-old had been stabbed in the chest.

Police outside the nightclub this morning

READ MORE: Killer still at large four weeks after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police today appealed for witnesses and said they were working with the club’s managers and a licensing review was underway.

Detective Inspector Jamie Henderson, who is leading the investigation, said: “There were around 800 people at the bass-line event in Corporation nightclub last night and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything.

READ MORE: ‘Prolific’ Sheffield heroin and cocaine dealer jailed over drugs and guns offences

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and officers are reviewing CCTV and working with the club.

“The managers of Corporation took the decision to close the premises immediately after the incident and a review is currently underway with our licencing officers.”

Sheffield Superintendent Paul McCurry added: “We are working alongside our partners and the venue to understand exactly what happened and to ensure that we eliminate the use of knives in premises.

READ MORE: Trams back to full route in Sheffield as latest track replacements completed

“We want people to feel safe in Sheffield and to be able to enjoy a night out without fear of crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 33 of September 11.