Coroner awaits further information from IPCC on Christmas Day crash deaths of Sheffield PC and woman

Inquests have been opened into the deaths of a Sheffield police officer and a female passenger in another car who died in a horror crash on Christmas Day.

PC Dave Fields, 45, and Lorraine Stephenson, 61, were killed in a head-on smash on the A57 near Coisley Hill and the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, close to the Mosborough Parkway.

Opening the inquest, Coroner for Sheffield West, Christopher Dorries, said he was awaiting further information from the Indpenedent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigation surrounding the incident.

PC Fields was driving a marked BMW 3 series. Mrs Stephenson was the passenger in a silver Citroen C3 travelling in the opposite direction.

Hundreds turned out for the PC's funeral at Grenoside Crematorium on Thursday.

The coroner expressed his 'condolences' to both families. Neither were in court for the short hearing.

Mr Dorries gave a nominal adjournment date of late April for both inquests.