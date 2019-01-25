Cordon in place at Sheffield’s Moor Market after ceiling panel falls from roof

Have your say

A cordon is in place at Sheffield’s Moor Market after a ceiling panel fell to the floor.

Tape has been erected on the ground underneath the affected part of the ceiling and a security guard is at the scene.

The market is still open.

Richard Eyre, Head of Markets at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are aware that a ceiling panel has fallen and we are investigating what caused it.

“No one has been injured however safety is our ultimate priority and we will update accordingly on any measures that need to be put in place.”

The £18 million Moor Market opened in 2013 as a replacement for the then ageing Castle Market in the city centre.

It boasts more than 90 independent traders and has built up a reputation for fresh food from around the world, artisan producers and deli produce.

It also offers haberdashery stalls, fabrics, retro and vintage-style homeware, jewellery, hand crafted items, clothing, foot wear and flowers.

