Copper piping stolen during house raid in Sheffield

A burglar escaped with copper piping after breaking into a house in Sheffield.

MOST WANTED: These are South Yorkshire Police's most wanted men and women - do you know where they are?



The crook struck at Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne, overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

CRIME: Four arrested after police chase following theft from Meadowhall's Apple store



Police officers in Sheffield are also investigating a sneak-in burglary on Halsall Avenue, Darnall, after a door was left unlocked last night.

POLICE: Missing teenage girl from Rotherham found safe and well after nine days



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police Police on 101