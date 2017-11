Have your say

Fire crews had to be called out after a blaze broke out in the kitchen of a Sheffield flat.

Two crews from Central and one from Elm Lane stations attended a property on Verdon Street, Burngreave at around 8pm on Saturday.

A spokesman from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the blaze was 'relatively' small in size and the blaze resulted in food being left on the stove unattended.

The fire was extinguished quickly but crews spent some time ventilating the flat from smoke.