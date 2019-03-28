Have your say

A former pub converted into a snack shop and convenience store went up in flames this morning.

The blaze at the former Plant pub on Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, was discovered at 4.25pm.

When crews arrived the building was engulfed in flames, which could be seen shooting through the roof.

At the height of the blaze there were three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene.

A cordon is in place around the former pub and buses have been diverted to avoid the scene.

The pub has been converted and now houses a snack shop and a convenience store.

More to follow.