Controlled explosion carried out at Manchester Airport station

Bomb disposal experts have this morning carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package found at Manchester Airport railway station.

By Ben Green
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 10:44 am
Manchester Airport rail station has been put on lockdown this morning (Photo by: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

The package was found at around 8am this morning and a man was arrested.

The station has been closed and bus rail services cancelled.

Greater Manchester Police have released the following statement: “Bomb disposal officers are at Manchester Airport transport interchange to assist GMP with enquiries.

“As part of their assessment to ensure the package is safe, a controlled explosion took place.

“The cordon will remain in place as a precautionary measure as enquiries continue.”