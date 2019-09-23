Controlled explosion carried out at Manchester Airport station
Bomb disposal experts have this morning carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package found at Manchester Airport railway station.
By Ben Green
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 10:44 am
Updated
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 10:44 am
The package was found at around 8am this morning and a man was arrested.
The station has been closed and bus rail services cancelled.
Greater Manchester Police have released the following statement: “Bomb disposal officers are at Manchester Airport transport interchange to assist GMP with enquiries.
“As part of their assessment to ensure the package is safe, a controlled explosion took place.
“The cordon will remain in place as a precautionary measure as enquiries continue.”