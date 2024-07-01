Kelham Island: Controlled explosion carried out after bomb found in River Don, Sheffield

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 1st Jul 2024, 08:36 BST
Police were called to Kelham Island last night (June 30) after a bomb was found in the River Don.

South Yorkshire Police attended Ball Street, Kelham Island, on Sunday evening after a “historic explosive device” was discovered.

Bomb disposal experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended the scene.

View from Ball Street bridge of River Don, in Kelham Island, Sheffield.View from Ball Street bridge of River Don, in Kelham Island, Sheffield.
View from Ball Street bridge of River Don, in Kelham Island, Sheffield. | Google

A cordon was put in place.

The device was transported to the Parkwood Springs area of Sheffield, and a controlled explosion was carried out.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding.”

