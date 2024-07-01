Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Kelham Island last night (June 30) after a bomb was found in the River Don.

South Yorkshire Police attended Ball Street, Kelham Island, on Sunday evening after a “historic explosive device” was discovered.

Bomb disposal experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended the scene.

View from Ball Street bridge of River Don, in Kelham Island, Sheffield. | Google

A cordon was put in place.

The device was transported to the Parkwood Springs area of Sheffield, and a controlled explosion was carried out.