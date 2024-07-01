Kelham Island: Controlled explosion carried out after bomb found in River Don, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police attended Ball Street, Kelham Island, on Sunday evening after a “historic explosive device” was discovered.
Bomb disposal experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended the scene.
A cordon was put in place.
The device was transported to the Parkwood Springs area of Sheffield, and a controlled explosion was carried out.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding.”